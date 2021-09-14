Chris Hemsworth: We want his watches right away

Chris Hemsworth: This is his extraordinary watch collection

It’s been six years since Australian actor Chris Hemsworth became Tag Heuer’s brand ambassador. Since then, he has been wearing the models of the luxury brand and brings the company’s craftsmanship to the fore. However, the “Thor” actor had been a great lover of high-quality watches for a long time, and we have seen him with other watches that tell us more about his taste.

Over the course of his career Chris Hemsworth watches from luxury houses like Omega, IWC and the aforementioned TAG Heuer worn on his wrist, sometimes casually and sometimes formally styled. Here are our favorite pieces from the Avengers collection:

IWC pilot

A timeless sporty model: The Pilot’s Watch from IWC Schaffhausen. PR

It is impossible not to fall in love with the iconic pilot’s watches from IWC Schaffhausen, which have been on the road with absolute perseverance and a focus on quality since the 1930s. This was one of Hemsworth’s favorite watches before he became a brand ambassador for TAG Heuer. The watch has a simple but technical look with a fairly loaded dial, but the size of the components keeps it elegant. The actor has a blue version which gives him a sportier look.









Omega Speedmaster

A must-have in any watch collection: the Omega Speedmaster “Moon Watch” PR

The Omega Speedmaster seems to have a permanent place in every man’s watch collection as it is a common piece that we find on many other actors as well. That proves she’s a definite classic too, and in the “Moon Watch” version that Hemsworth has, she takes on quite a unique beauty. Surrounded by stainless steel, the dial is all black with a chunky chronograph that surrounds the overall monochrome look of the piece. As many already know, it is so named because it is the first watch to land on the moon. If you are looking for the perfect piece to start your collection or for special moments, there is nothing like this classic. (Also interesting: Nick Jonas: The watch has this special meaning in the video for “Spaceman”)

TAG Heuer Carrera Sport Chronograph