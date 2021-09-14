Wednesday, September 15, 2021
Cake included: Nicole Kidman's daughter is celebrating her birthday

By Vimal Kumar
Actually, Nicole Kidman (53) is known for keeping her family life out of the public eye for the most part. The actress turns a blind eye every now and then and shares cute photos of her kids with the fans, but that’s actually not on the agenda. Now she made another exception and dedicated it to her daughter Faith Margaret (10) a lovely post on her birthday online.

“Happy birthday darling Faith Margaret! We love you so much”, holds Nicole to a photo on hers Instagram-Side fixed. In the snapshot, however, you don’t see the birthday child in person, but a colorful cake with an inscription. “Happy tenth birthday” is written on it. Numerous users join the proud mother and leave congratulations.

Keeps completely private Nicole their rascals, however, do not. Only a few weeks ago, the Hollywood beauty was together with her daughters Sunday Rose (12) and Faith seen on the set of their new series “The Undoing”. “You spent five days in the freezing New York City, never complaining and receiving no special treatment,” she said Nicole in an interview with News.com.au.




