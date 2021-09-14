Britney Spears: Singer uses her upcoming independence – to get engaged

Britney Spears is headed for a happy ending. After 13 years, the end of their guardianship seems to be in sight. At the beginning of September 2021, her father Jamie Spears recommended that the responsible judge seriously examine whether his daughter could not be responsible for her life again. The singer’s partner seems to have just been waiting for it. Less than a week later, actor Sam Asghari asked for Spears’ hand. (Also Read: Britney Spears – Father Wants To Retire From Her Life)

Britney Spears is engaged

The couple shared the good news on Instagram. Spears was surprised by the marriage proposal. “I can’t fucking believe it !!!!!!”, wrote the singer on September 12, 2021. She posted a short video in which she held her diamond ring several times in a clearly visible position in the camera. “Do you like it?” Asked her fiancé, twelve years her junior. “Yes!” Spears called.

The actor posted a photo on his own Instagram account, possibly intended to send a message to all opponents and critics of the singer. Their fist stretched into the camera hides the kissing couple in the background. Spears holds up her ring finger with the diamond – just as if she wanted to show the world the finger.









Spears wants another child

The singer and Asghari met in 2016 while filming the music video of their song “Slumber Party”. Spears recently announced a public thank you to the native Iranian, who came to the United States in 2006. Asghari has accompanied her through some of the hardest, but also most beautiful years of her life, wrote the singer on Instagram. If it had been up to her, they would have taken their relationship to the next level long ago. Spears had sued in court that her guardians had forbidden her to have a child with Asghari. (Also interesting: Britney Spears – that’s how much her father made from her in the past few years)

It will be Spears’ third wedding. Her first wedding with her childhood friend Jason Alexander in Las Vegas was canceled in 2004 after 55 hours. A few months later, Spears married the dancer Kevin Federline. Their two sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, came from the marriage, which was divorced in 2007. Asghari can currently be seen in the TV series “Black Monday” alongside Don Cheadle.