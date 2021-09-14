Britney Spears Engaged: Father Jamie Is Already Looking For A Lawyer

Britney Spears’ father is said to be already looking for a lawyer

Popstar Britney Spears, 39, is currently on cloud nine. On September 12, 2021, the singer announced her engagement to personal trainer Sam Asghari, 27. Months ago, during a guardianship hearing, Britney announced that she would marry her partner and have children with him. After she was finally freed from her father’s guardianship on August 12th – a month before the engagement – nothing stands in the way of her private new beginning, right? Not exactly, because Jamie Spears, 69, is said to continue to interfere in his daughter’s affairs.

A source close to the singer told People that Britney’s father was looking for a lawyer a few days after the engagement for a very specific reason. Because together with her father, who is currently managing her estate, the 39-year-old is supposed to “work on a prenuptial agreement. She understands that this is necessary, “the insider said. A second source explains that Jamie’s role as administrator of the estate requires being involved in the process:” Jamie is working to find a lawyer to draw up the prenuptial agreement. ” However, it is alleged that her father’s camp is not involved in the process, and one can only hope for Britney that the contractual clauses will not diminish her love affair.

September 13, 2021

Demi Moore and John Travolta: are they the new Hollywood dream couple?

John Travolta, 67, and Demi Moore, 58, are said to have been spotted at a romantic dinner, as reported by “Bild am Sonntag”. They had met for a meal at the noble Italian “Giorgio Baldi” in Santa Monica. A waitress is said to have told the newspaper: “The two of them were sitting at the corner table, in the candlelight. It looked very romantic. They laughed a lot and even held hands.”

The two have known each other for a long time. Demi Moore’s ex-husband Bruce Willis, 66, and Travolta have been good friends for years. For both of them this connection would possibly mean a happy ending. Demi Moore has already had one or the other failed relationship and Travolta has tried in recent months to come to terms with the death of his late wife Kelly Preston, † 57. A new love might give both of them a boost.