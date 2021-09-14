Bourne Films: Part 6 probably without Matt Damon planned

Released 05/31/2020 8:46 AM

The Bourne Identity was the first in the hit action series that hit theaters in 2002. Many more films followed over the years, in which the story of the agent Jason Bourne is continued. Now the question arises whether a sixth part could come. As it turns out, there are actually plans for this that we are going to reveal to you here.









The corona pandemic has been ensuring that the film industry has practically come to a standstill for several months. Blockbusters will be postponed, cinemas will remain closed and productions will also have to be discontinued. The films that were in the middle of shooting when the measures against COVID-19 were introduced are also badly affected. So the work on Jurassic World: Dominion, Matrix 4, The Batman and many other projects had to be put on hold. While some films are still taking a while to recover, others are already looking to resume filming.

Bourne producer Frank Marshall is also planning the future of the globally popular action series. As reported by Collider, among others, Marshall wants to make a sixth film. For this he is currently looking for a filmmaker and a suitable story. Marshall has worked on all of the previous parts and has very special plans for the future. Accordingly, the series should start over with a new team. Marshall reveals, “I like the Bourne series and I think it would be a good opportunity for different filmmakers. I hope we can find a new plot and a new director. We’re looking.”

It is still unclear how well things are going with the said search. So if the Bourne series actually appears, many details must be clarified beforehand. We’ll keep you updated on new details about the Bourne range.