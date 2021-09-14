Bitcoin and Cardano sideways, price increases at Solana

In the past 24 hours, the trading volume was $ 163 billion. Its market capitalization is $ 2,143 billion, of which 40 percent is Bitcoin. On average, the prices of cryptocurrencies within the top 10 moved by 0 percent.

This is how the rates of the most important digital currencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin

The Bitcoin price moved sideways by just 1.08 percent over the past 24 hours. The current rate is $ 45,273.00. According to the Fear and Greed Index, fear is current market sentiment.

Market Cap: $ 851.83 billion (+ 1.09%)

24h trading volume: 41,377 million US dollars (+ 50.57%)

24h High: $ 47,445.00

24-hour low: US dollars

Ethereum

With a change of 0.24 percent, the Ethereum price redefines the word sideways. Ethereum is trading at $ 3,292.65.

Market Cap: $ 386.94 billion (+ 0.25%)

24h trading volume: 25,369 million US dollars (+ 42.53%)

24h high: $ 3,443.63

24h low: US dollars

Cardano

In a sideways movement, the Cardano price remained stuck at -1.85 percent. The price is currently at $ 2.39.

Market Cap: $ 76.86 billion (-1.37%)

24h trading volume: $ 4,653 million (-35.31%)

24h high: $ 2.56

24-hour low: US dollars

Tether

The tether course remained stable and only changed by -0.17 percent. The current rate is $ 1.00.

Market Cap: $ 69.44 billion (+ 0.12%)

24h trading volume: $ 82,162 million (+ 30.55%)

24h high: $ 1.04

24-hour low: US dollars

Binance Coin

The Binance Coin rate changed by just 0.18 percent. The Binance Coin price this morning is $ 401.32.









Market Cap: $ 62.02 billion (+ 0.17%)

24h trading volume: 1,603 million US dollars (+ 24.17%)

24h high: $ 418.31

24h low: US dollars

XRP

Hardly anything happened with the XRP rate: The rate remained almost constant and only changed by 0.49 percent. What does this mean for the course? This is currently at 1.07 US dollars.

Market Cap: $ 50.01 billion (+ 0.5%)

24h trading volume: $ 4,154 million (+ 22.01%)

24h high: $ 1.13

24h low: US dollars

Solana

The Solana course was able to look forward to an increase of 2.57 percent in the last few hours. The price of Solana is currently 165.31 US dollars.

Market Cap: $ 49.32 billion (+ 4.78%)

24h trading volume: US $ 5,231 million (+ 82.26%)

24h high: $ 173.28

24h low: US dollars

Polkadot

Do we have a new stable coin? Since yesterday, the polkadot rate has only changed by -0.51 percent. The rate is currently at 35.54 US dollars.

Market Cap: $ 36.81 billion (+ 0.82%)

24h trading volume: $ 4,842 million (+ 39.21%)

24h high: $ 37.21

24-hour low: US dollars

Dogecoin

The crypto market can do it differently: There was only a -1.8 percent change in the Dogecoin rate. This is reflected in a rate of $ 0.24.

Market Cap: $ 31.1 billion (-1.7%)

24h trading volume: $ 1,385 million (+ 12.5%)

24h high: $ 0.25

24-hour low: US dollars

USD Coin

The USD coin price moved sluggishly by only -0.14 percent. The price is trading at $ 1.00.

Market Cap: $ 29.39 billion (+ 0.34%)

24h trading volume: $ 2,907 million (+ 60.89%)

24h high: $ 1.03

24-hour low: US dollars

Top 5

SafeMoon course : <$ 0.01 ( 24.31 %)

: <$ 0.01 ( %) Mina Protocol course : $ 6.01 ( 21.04 %)

: $ 6.01 ( %) Synthetix Network Token Course : $ 12.27 ( 15.55 %)

: $ 12.27 ( %) Telcoin course : $ 0.02 ( 14.83 %)

: $ 0.02 ( %) Cosmos course: $ 37.19 ( 13.77 %)

Flop 5

IOST course : $ 0.07 ( -3.82 %)

: $ 0.07 ( %) Celsius Network course : $ 5.22 ( -3.84 %)

: $ 5.22 ( %) OMG Network course : $ 8.35 ( -4.38 %)

: $ 8.35 ( %) Waves course : $ 29.53 ( -7.82 %)

: $ 29.53 ( %) Harmony course: $ 0.18 ( -10.1 %)

The data was taken by Coingecko on September 14, 2021 at 7:01 am.