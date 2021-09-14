Billie Eilish attracts attention – and takes a position on Instagram

Singer Billie Eilish made her Met Gala debut on Monday night. The singer shone with a dream robe by Oscar de la Renta – and made a mark against fur.

Billie Eilish did at the Met Gala (read the report here) drew everyone’s attention on Monday evening and explained the deeper meaning of their appearance online. The singer presented herself in a dream robe by Oscar de la Renta. The peach-colored, off-the-shoulder corset dress created a glamorous look with its sweeping train and tulle details. For her outfit, she combined shiny silver earrings, bracelets and rings from Cartier. For make-up, the 19-year-old used dark eyeliner, washed eyelashes and a lipstick in a raspberry shade.

Despite all the special features of the look, it was important for Eilish to set an example – against fur in the fashion industry. She thanked the designer, who will completely do without fur in the future. “Thanks to the whole team who listened to me here. And that a change has now been brought about, not only for the animals, but also for the earth and the environment. I am honored that I was allowed to be a driving force behind this.”

Billie Eilish: “It was about time”



But she also commented on the style of her clothing: “I’ve always wanted to do that. I was just scared and so far I didn’t feel comfortable in my skin. It was about time and I have the feeling that I’ve been like this for the past few years I’ve grown a lot, “she told People” magazine. The singer also stated that the festively dressed “Holiday Barbie” dolls were an inspiration for her outfit.

After the prestigious event had to be canceled due to the 2020 corona pandemic, big names had registered again this time. Among others, Kim Kardashian West, 40, Kendall Jenner, 25, Jennifer Lopez, 52, with Ben Affleck, 49, Rihanna, 33, with A $ AP Rocky, 32, and the newly engaged Kate Hudson, 42, presented themselves.

