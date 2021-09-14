“Avatar 2”: Kate Winslet breaks Tom Cruise’s diving record

Kate Winslet (45) overshadows Tom Cruise (58)! Had during the filming of the action flick “Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation” Tom Set an impressive record around five years ago: The American actor managed to hold his breath for a full six minutes during an underwater scene. But the Titanic actress could even top that: Broke on the “Avatar 2” set Kate Toms Record with an amazing performance!
According to Entertainment Tonight have Kate Spent over seven minutes underwater while filming the Avatar sequel – all with just one breath. “It was awesome and I’m very proud of myself”, the 45-year-old was happy about her record and modestly added: “I will probably never make it again.” Because she was only able to achieve this top performance thanks to an intensive four-week training session.
It is precisely these unexpected aspects that do Kate loves her job so much. “We actors are very, very lucky,” said the pretty blonde and described: “We often have to learn completely new skills.” Her work often requires her to devote herself to completely new and cool activities – in order to then implement them in front of the camera.
608
Wow, that really is an amazing achievement!
13
Well, that won’t knock me off my stool …
