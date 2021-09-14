“Avatar 2”: Kate Winslet breaks Tom Cruise’s diving record

Kate Winslet (45) overshadows Tom Cruise (58)! Had during the filming of the action flick “Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation” Tom Set an impressive record around five years ago: The American actor managed to hold his breath for a full six minutes during an underwater scene. But the Titanic actress could even top that: Broke on the “Avatar 2” set Kate Toms Record with an amazing performance!

According to Entertainment Tonight have Kate Spent over seven minutes underwater while filming the Avatar sequel – all with just one breath. “It was awesome and I’m very proud of myself”, the 45-year-old was happy about her record and modestly added: “I will probably never make it again.” Because she was only able to achieve this top performance thanks to an intensive four-week training session.

It is precisely these unexpected aspects that do Kate loves her job so much. “We actors are very, very lucky,” said the pretty blonde and described: “We often have to learn completely new skills.” Her work often requires her to devote herself to completely new and cool activities – in order to then implement them in front of the camera.









Tom Cruise, Hollywood notoriety

Kate whines on the “Avatar 2” set

Kate Winslet in November 2017 in Beverly Hills

608 Wow, that really is an amazing achievement! 13 Well, that won't knock me off my stool …



