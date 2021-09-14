“Are you a whore?”: Jennifer Aniston gets it wrong

When people with different mother tongues meet, there are all too often communication problems. But even with different dialects there can be embarrassing misunderstandings. Jennifer Aniston now also finds out in an interview.

The morning magazine “This Morning” on ITV is one of the longest running British television productions. It’s been on the air for over 30 years. In such a long time, of course, things can go wrong. Just like in an interview that presenter Josie Gibson conducted with Hollywood stars Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon.

Josie asked the two actresses about their work on the second season of the series “The Morning Show”, which can be streamed from the weekend. The color of the voice reveals that the British TV personality comes from Bristol in the south of England. A voice color with which the American Aniston apparently has some difficulties.

“Hugger”, not “Hooker”

At one point in the interview Josie wanted to know from the actress whether she was a “Hugger”. Based on the English word “Hug” (“embrace”), it was about whether Aniston likes to hug other people.









However, the 52-year-old believed that she had heard the word “Hooker” and reacted with considerable irritation. After all, this is a pretty rude expression in English that can best be translated as “hooker” in German.

Josie rowed back quickly and regretted the misunderstanding. Aniston, on the other hand, will probably remember the interview for a longer time. Perhaps longer than another conversation she just had with People TV.

“Bizarre” rumors

In turn, it was about whether the single woman could possibly imagine dating someone who is not famous. “Of course,” was Aniston’s straightforward answer. “Absolutely. I mean, something like that has already happened. That’s something I kind of hope for – that it doesn’t necessarily have to be someone from the industry. That would be nice.”

At the same time, she gave the latest rumors of a possible affair with her former “Friends” co-star David Schwimmer alias Ross Gellar a clear rejection. These are “bizarre”, so Aniston appalled, who calls Schwimmer her brother. Nevertheless, she understands the fans: “It shows us how hopeful people are when it comes to fantasies and dreams that could come true.”

Aniston is certainly one of Hollywood’s most sought-after bachelors. However, her ex-friends had a certain prominence: She was not only married to movie greats like Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux, she was also with singer John Mayer.