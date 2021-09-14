Anna Faris and Chris Pratt sell their villa together

Anna Faris (43) and Chris Pratt (41) get rid of the last legacy of their relationship! The actors announced around three years ago that they are filing for divorce after eight years of marriage – they have not been a couple before the law since November 2018. In addition to her son Jack has Chris and Anna Until recently, they shared a villa in Los Angeles where they lived together as a family. Now they have sold their former home.

According to information from the online portal Us Weekly are Chris and Anna no longer owns 437 square feet in the Hollywood Hills. The luxury stay in the Mediterranean style with four bedrooms and the same number of bathrooms changed hands on September 2nd for around four million euros. The buyer can now look forward to a pool, his own tennis court, a fitness studio and a large, professional kitchen, among other things.

To this day, no bad blood has flowed between the former spouses – at least not in public. Co-parenting also seems to have worked extremely well from the start. Allegedly have Chris and Anna At the time, even let it be recorded in writing that they were not allowed to move further than eight kilometers from each other until their son Jack was in sixth grade.

Anna Faris and Chris Pratt at the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 premiere in Hollywood 2017

Chris Pratt, Anna Faris and their son Jack Pratt in April 2017

Anna Faris, Chris Pratt and their son Jack on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

