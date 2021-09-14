Tuesday, September 14, 2021
Angelina Jolie: Children’s book against unfairness

By Arjun Sethi
Angelina Jolie wrote a book to help children fight injustice.

The 46-year-old actress teamed up with Amnesty International and human rights attorney Geraldine Van Bueren to create a book called ‘Know Your Rights and Claim Them: A Guide for Youth’. A Guide for Youth ‘) that she hopes will encourage young people to stand up for themselves in the face of injustice.




Speaking to Reuters, she said: “So many children around the world are at risk and we just don’t do enough. These are their rights, decided years ago based on what makes them healthy, balanced, safe and stable Adults would do. ” Angelina also wants the book to help governments remember their long-made promise to protect the health and happiness of children. The actress added, “We spent a lot of time blocking those rights so this book is meant to help the kids by having a tool book to say, these are their rights. These are things that they question need to see how far they are from accessing these rights, depending on their country and circumstances. What are their obstacles. Who were others who came before them and fought. Ways they can fight. So it’s a manual to fight back. ” Know Your Rights and Claim Them: A Guide for Youth will be released on October 5th.


