Amber Heard admits to beating Johnny Depp

It’s getting harder and harder to believe Amber Heard, 33. The war of roses between the actress and her ex-husband Johnny Depp (56) has been going on for years. After Heard presented himself in an article as a “victim of domestic violence”, Depp sued for damage to his reputation. He himself was the victim in the marriage and lost his fruitful role as Jack Sparrow in the “Pirates of the Caribbean” series through the article. Heard then filed a counterclaim, insisting that Depp beat her.

But now the “Daily Mail” has published a sound recording that Depp once again proves to be right. In the taped conversation, the actress admits that she hit her ex-husband after slamming a door on his head. “I opened the bathroom door because you kept knocking. Again and again. I then tried three times to close the door again. Said please, please leave me. And then I accidentally ran the door over your toes, ”says Depp in the recording.

And further: «I didn’t even know what had happened. I definitely didn’t want that. I bent down and you either pushed or kicked. I think you kicked the door down. And she hit me in the face. ” But that’s not all: When Depp recovered from it, Heard came into the bathroom and “punched him right in the jaw”.

“I remember that I hit you”

Heard first denies that the door hit Depp, but then says that it was “an accident”: “I remember that I hit you. And I’m really sorry. But I didn’t mean to knock the door in your head. “

It is not clear when exactly the conversation was recorded. The couple took up their quarrels for marriage therapy by mutual agreement. The conversation was played back in 2016 during a conversation between Heard and Depps and her lawyers during the divorce proceedings. The actress said during the interview that the recording “doesn’t reflect what really happened”. Depp tried to break into the bathroom himself. Heard only defended himself. Depp is also supposed to “make a total drama out of all things”.

Second stressful recording

At the beginning of February, recordings had already surfaced in which Heard admits that he hit Depp and threw pots and pans at him. “I can’t promise you I won’t do it again. Sometimes I just get so angry, ”Heard said on the phone call.