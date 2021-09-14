Tuesday, September 14, 2021
Amber Heard admits to beating Johnny Depp

By Arjun Sethi
    Amber Heard and Johnny Depp accuse each other of domestic violence in their marriage.

    The Hollywood couple were married for a year.

    In a new audio recording, Heard openly admits that he hit Depp.




    Here Depp leaves an English court after a preliminary hearing of his legal dispute with “The Sun”.

It’s getting harder and harder to believe Amber Heard, 33. The war of roses between the actress and her ex-husband Johnny Depp (56) has been going on for years. After Heard presented himself in an article as a “victim of domestic violence”, Depp sued for damage to his reputation. He himself was the victim in the marriage and lost his fruitful role as Jack Sparrow in the “Pirates of the Caribbean” series through the article. Heard then filed a counterclaim, insisting that Depp beat her.

But now the “Daily Mail” has published a sound recording that Depp once again proves to be right. In the taped conversation, the actress admits that she hit her ex-husband after slamming a door on his head. “I opened the bathroom door because you kept knocking. Again and again. I then tried three times to close the door again. Said please, please leave me. And then I accidentally ran the door over your toes, ”says Depp in the recording.


