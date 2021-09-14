Tuesday, September 14, 2021
Amazon September offers 2021: Lightning offers from 14.09. at a glance – last day of action!

By Arjun Sethi
14.09.2021




The “September Offers 2021” are coming to an end. The offers of the summer graduation campaign of the online retailer Amazon.de can only be used until midnight. This also applies to the offers with Blu-rays, which include the “10 Blu-rays for € 50” and the “4K Ultra HD Blu-rays in a savings package” campaigns. And the lightning offers of the day are only particularly extensive today and cover even more product categories than usual. For the last time we have listed all the important direct links to promotions as well as a selection of the lightning offers from different categories within the “September offers” below. (pf)

“Amazon September Offers 2021” – Blu-ray promotions at a glance:
“Amazon September Offers 2021” – an overview of technology campaigns:
“Amazon September Offers 2021” – Games campaigns at a glance:
An overview of other offers and promotions from the previous week (s):

Games

electronics

Computer accessories

