Amal Clooney wins the ISIS trial: Victory for the lawyer for the weak – people

Victory for the advocate of the weak.

Amal Clooney (43), the wife of Hollywood star George Clooney (60), regularly represents members of victims of the terrorist organization ISIS. Mostly as a joint plaintiff, also before German courts.

Like now in Düsseldorf. There she and two colleagues represented one of three Yazidi victims who were victims of the German Sarah O. (23) and her husband, ISIS terrorists in Syria Ismail S. were mistreated.





Married since 2014: Amal and George ClooneyPhoto: WireImage



Starting in 2015, Sarah O. and her husband enslaved Yazidi women and girls who were kidnapped by ISIS during the genocide campaign and “sold” to ISIS fighters. They held seven Yazidi women prisoner for two years, some of whom were “sold on”. A 14-year-old girl died in captivity.









The Higher Regional Court in Düsseldorf sentenced Sarah O. to six and a half years in prison.

The Yezidi, represented by Clooney, was present at the verdict in the courtroom, said: “No verdict can make up for our suffering, but I am infinitely grateful to the Federal Prosecutor and the German court that they want to solve the crimes against the Yazidis and I hope that they will many countries will follow this good example. “

Her husband Ismail S. lives free in Turkey despite an international arrest warrant from the German judicial authorities directed against him.