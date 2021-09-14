After Nura – Juju with a statement on OnlyFans Account

OnlyFans

In the last few months we have seen more and more that rap artists want to achieve success on the “OnlyFans” side in addition to their music careers. For example, we reported on Fler, who – although he had previously made fun of OnlyFan’s content creators – has a profile on the site.

The rapper Nura was also spotted on the site, where mainly 18+ content is published. On her OnlyFans profile, Nura had a half-naked photo as the cover picture and wrote the following in her OnlyFans description: “Feet – Boobs – Ass and everything my heart desires. No body-shaming, no slut-shaming. “

But since then she has changed her OnlyFans profile a little. Meanwhile in their description it says: “JUST 4 FUN – All about Feet but sometimes Boobies and sometimes some titis” and her cover picture is a woman who covers a man’s face with her feet – while she is sitting on him.

Katja Krasavice is now also on the 18+ page. We even provided first insights into their photos and the general content on their profile. You can access the article on this here (click).









While the rapper Juju has a Twitter profile with a relatively large number of followers, she is not too active there. But there are always interesting and unexpected posts from her there – this time too. After some artists are already on OnlyFans, the artist Juju now writes the following on her Twitter profile about the topic “OnlyFans” and their content creators:

“Okay, I have to tell you what will change everything … it’s about only fans. I really thought about it for a long time because I get the question every day and at the moment I feel really good and I’m now joking, never you fucked up baby boy “ She conveyed the sarcasm at the beginning well!

Here is Juju’s tweet about OnlyFans: