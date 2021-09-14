265 percent rally shortly after Binance listed

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and play-to-earn gaming are two of the hottest trends in the crypto sector right now as they each open new avenues to attract users. The uniqueness of both niches allows participants to make money rather than having to spend money to become part of the community.

Gala Games is a blockchain game focused project where users can use their unique NFT characters in the game. The project saw significant gains with its GALA token after Binance announced that it wanted to list the GALA.

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show that GALA’s price rose 270 percent from a low of $ 0.021 on September 12, to an intraday high of $ 0.077 on September 13.

GALA / USDT 4 hour chart. Source: TradingView

The sudden increase in trading volume and the price breakout shortly after GALA was listed on Binance have resulted in rapid price movements in the past.

GALA: Growing NFT Ecosystem

The listing on Binance has given GALA a new impetus. The project has been continuously expanding its platform for several months and is also benefiting from the NFT boom.

On August 11th, Gala Games successfully completed the first sale of VOX, the project’s key NFT offering. The NFTs sold out in less than eight minutes, despite problems with network congestion and high gas prices.

In addition to the VOX sale, Gala Games has also released new updates for its popular game Town Star and revealed details about new games such as Spidertanks.

GALA could now follow in the footsteps of other successful play-to-earn games such as Axie Infinity. In this game, Axies were sold for up to 300 ethers (ETH). Illuvium (ILV) is also a good example, as the price of the native token climbed from $ 33.30 to a high of $ 613 in less than three months.

