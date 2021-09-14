13 films with the Oscar winner

Meryl Streep is an absolute Hollywood phenomenon: the exceptional actress has already been nominated for an Oscar 20 times and she was able to take home the dream factory’s most coveted prize three times. In a career spanning more than 40 years, Streep has played just as convincingly in dramas and contemporary films as in comedies. You can find 13 highlights from her career here.

“Kramer versus Kramer”

Meryl Streep received her first Oscar in 1980 for her role in the family drama “Kramer versus Kramer”. In a supporting role, she embodies the young mother Joanna Kramer, who is overwhelmed by her role as wife and mother and therefore leaves her husband Ted (Dustin Hoffman) and her son Billy. Just as the father and son have gotten closer and come to terms with the new situation, Joanna demands custody of the child together.

Publishing year: 1979

Conclusion: A family drama that is still believable in the present day and that lives mainly from the nuanced portrayal of Dustin Hoffman and Meryl Streep. Both were awarded an Oscar.





“Sophie’s Decision”

The film drama “Sophie’s Decision” deals with one of the darkest chapters in world history. The title character (Streep) is a Polish concentration camp survivor who wants to build a new life for herself in post-war New York. The American Jew Nathan and the 22-year-old writer Stingo also live in the same house. A friendship develops between the three unequal neighbors. Nevertheless, the men fail to decipher the aloof Sophie.

Publishing year: 1982

Conclusion: Oppressive Holocaust drama that shows the inhumanity of the Third Reich in a survivor. Meryl Streep won the Oscar for Best Actress for the role of Sophie.





“Far away from Africa”

With “Out of Africa” ​​the Danish writer Karen Blixen is set as a cinematic monument. Streep embodies the independent Dane who, after marrying Baron Blixen (Klaus Maria Brandauer), emigrates to Africa to try her luck. There, however, she faces unexpected challenges: building a coffee plantation, dealing with the locals and her husband’s infidelity. In the safari hunter Denys Finch Hatton (Robert Redford) she finds a friend and soon a lover.

Publishing year: 1985

Conclusion: Powerful melodrama that captures the end of the colonial era in wistful and romantic shots.





“The bridges at the River”

A somewhat chubby Italian and housewife who found love late in the 1960s: At first glance, the description of Francesca from “The Bridges on the River” does not fit Meryl Streep at all. But the Oscar winner does what she always does: she merges with the role, this time a forty-year-old wife who falls in love with a photographer (Clint Eastwood) while passing through. However, tender love is only granted a few happy days.

Publishing year: 1995

Conclusion: A quietly staged, romantic, but never cheesy heart-pain drama that moves you to tears.





“The devil Wears Prada”

Streep is allowed to let a real dragon off the fence in “The Devil Wears Prada”. She plays Miranda Priestley, the tyrannical editor-in-chief of the illustrious fashion magazine Runway. The New Yorker’s whims are as legendary as her wear and tear on assistants. The newcomer is the country girl Angela (Anne Hathaway), who dreams of a career as a journalist. During her work, however, the young woman is placed in the way of stones that are difficult to overcome with high heels.

Year of publication: 2007

Conclusion: Unmasking insight into the New York fashion scene with an ironic wink.





“Mamma Mia!” & “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again”

US actors are usually real all-rounders: They can act, dance and of course sing. In the music comedy “Mamma Mia!”, She proves in a good mood that this is also a piece of cake for Streep. It is based on the musical of the same name, which interweaves the most famous pieces of music by the Swedish cult band ABBA into a story about the single parent Donna (Streep) and the wedding of her daughter Sophie (Amanda Seyfried). In the sequel “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again”, Sophie has a child.

Publishing year: 2008 and 2018

Conclusion: Amusing feel-good films in front of a dreamlike backdrop, in which Streep and the rest of the cast spread a good mood.





“Question of faith”

The award-winning play “Faith Question”, which has been prepared for the big screen, is dedicated to a very sensitive topic: the popular Father Brendan Flynn, who teaches in a Catholic school, is suspected of having inappropriately contact with one of his students. This alarms the strict director and nun sister Aloysius Beauvier, who is a thorn in the side of the charismatic Flynn anyway. But has something improper really happened between priest and student? Last but not least, the nun also has doubts about this …









Publishing year: 2008

Conclusion: “Faith Question” confronts the audience with their own prejudices in an oppressive chamber play. The question of guilt and innocence becomes a question of conscience.





“If love were so easy”

The next film with Meryl Streep on our list also deals with the subject of divorce, but in a more humorous way. In “If Love Were That Easy”, the divorced Jane (Streep) lives a seemingly fulfilled life. She owns a beautiful house, her own bakery and has a loving relationship with her three grown children. After a wet and happy evening, however, she suddenly ends up in the bed of her ex-husband Jake (Alec Baldwin) – and begins an affair with him.

Publishing year: 2009

Conclusion: Well-presented and harmonious stars turn the simply knitted comedy into a real feel-good film.





“The Iron Lady”

Streep wins her third golden boy for her portrayal of one of the most important politicians of modern times: Margaret Thatcher. She is an inimitable imitation of the British Tories icon, who was Prime Minister of the United Kingdom from 1979 to 1990. The biopic traces the careers of the ambitious and uncompromising Thatcher from childhood as the mayor’s daughter to her move to Downing Street – until her dementia puts a stop to her.

Publishing year: 2011

Conclusion: Even if the film lacks focus, Streep delivers one of the best performances of her career and almost disappears behind her character.





“In August in Osage County”

Matriarch Violet (Streep) gathers her three daughters Barbara (Julia Roberts), Karen (Juliette Lewis) and Ivy and their partners around her when her husband mysteriously disappears. That alone gives enough friction surface, because the bitter and pill-addicted Violet doesn’t hold back with her opinion and likes to provoke her surroundings. At a family feast, feelings finally boil over and some unpleasant family secrets are revealed.

Publishing year: 2013

Conclusion: Over-the-top tragic comedy with a cast that is perfectly cast down to the smallest supporting roles.





“Florence Foster Jenkins

In “Florence Foster Jenkins” Streep plays a character from real life – one of the most untalented singers in opera history. Mrs. Jenkins’ inability seems to be obvious to everyone except herself. Unfortunately, the millionaire is not satisfied with indulging in her hobby alone. No, Florence would also like to please the rest of humanity with her talent. This is a particular headache for her manager and husband St. Clair Bayfield (Hugh Grant) …

Publishing year: 2016

Conclusion: Pleasantly entertaining performance that only occasionally lacks the right balance between farce and tragedy.





“The Publisher”

In “Die Verlegerin” the Streep plays Katharine “Kay” Graham, the first female newspaper publisher in the USA. When the editor-in-chief of the Washington Post tries to expose a US government cover-up scandal over the Vietnam War, Graham has to decide what to sacrifice to bring the truth to light.

Publishing year: 2017

Conclusion: Exciting journalism drama about a fascinating woman who, despite all her might, has to fight for emancipation.





“Little Women”

A new film with Meryl Streep is currently a long time coming. Most recently, the Oscar winner was seen in the costume film “Little Women” based on the timeless classic by Louisa May Alcott. With obvious joy in the role she plays the somewhat bossy, but deeply hearted, aunt of the four March sisters who were looking for their place in life during the American Civil War.

Publishing year: 2019

Conclusion: Adapted film adaptation of the timeless classic with a lot of sensitivity and love.





Outlook: New films with Meryl Streep