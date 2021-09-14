▷ Sky Cinema Bourne: Matt Damon as agent with no memory in all hit movie on one …

Sky Germany

Unterföhring (ots)

- Pop-up Sender Sky Cinema Bourne vom 13. bis 19. November - Alle fünf Action-Hits rund um den Superagenten ohne Gedächtnis: "Die Bourne Identität", "Die Bourne Verschwörung", "Das Bourne Ultimatum", "Das Bourne Vermächtnis" und "Jason Bourne" - Matt Damon und Jeremy Renner im Action-Dauerfeuer - Die Bourne-Hits über Sky Q und mit Streamingdienst Sky Ticket auch jederzeit auf Abruf

Unterföhring, 28 September 2020 – And – Action! Sky presents the complete series around Matt Damon as an ex-agent on a breathless hunt for his past on its own channel. Sky Cinema Bourne will be showing all hits from “The Bourne Identity” to “Jason Bourne” around the clock from November 13-19. All film fans can also enjoy the blockbusters on demand with Sky Q and the Sky Ticket streaming service.









When director Doug Liman chased his leading actor Matt Damon on the hunt for his memory through Europe for “The Bourne Identity” almost 20 years ago, one had never seen such breathless tracking shots, such rough fights and such an innovative story in the cinema. Matt Damon in his first action role convinced immediately. And in “The Bourne Conspiracy” and “The Bourne Ultimatum”, Paul Greengrass continued the series after the bestsellers by Robert Ludlum brilliantly. In “The Bourne Legacy” Jeremy Renner was able to trace Bourne’s footsteps into his killer past. “Jason Bourne” eventually brought back Matt Damon and Paul Greengrass.

The pop-up channel Sky Cinema Bourne will replace Sky Cinema Special from November 13th to 19th. All Bourne hits can also be accessed at any time via Sky Q and the Sky Ticket streaming service.

Via Sky Germany

Sky Deutschland is one of the leading entertainment providers in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. The program offer consists of the best live sports, exclusive series, the latest films, diverse children’s programs, exciting documentaries and entertaining shows – many of them Sky Originals. In addition to the free-to-air channel Sky Sport News, viewers can watch the program at home and on the go via Sky Q and Sky Ticket. The entertainment platform Sky Q offers everything from a single source: Sky and free TV channels, thousands of films and series on demand, media libraries and many other apps. With Sky Ticket, customers can stream series, films and live sports flexibly in terms of location and time, as well as on a monthly cancelable basis. Sky Deutschland, headquartered in Unterföhring near Munich, is part of the Comcast Group and belongs to Europe’s leading media and entertainment group Sky.

Contact for photo material:

Tamara Söckler / Melissa Aschauer

Bilder.Presse@sky.de

Photo web: https://medien.sky.de

Original content from: Sky Deutschland, transmitted by news aktuell