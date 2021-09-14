▷ Jack Nicholson – Hollywood’s devilish grin: 3sat shows portrait of …

3 sat

He is an American icon and one of the most successful actors in Hollywood: Jack Nicholson. On the occasion of his 80th birthday in April 2017, 3sat shows in the portrait “Jack Nicholson – Hollywood’s devilish grin” by Annette Baumeister the most important stages in his life – both privately and professionally. Excerpts from his most successful films show how much the actor’s life and work merge. Companions like directors Peter Segal and Henry Jaglom, biographer Patrick McGilligan and film partner Kathleen Turner have their say.

He lives high up on the Los Angeles hills. “King of the Hill” or “The Man” he is reverently referred to in the industry. Once a young, boisterous actor who didn’t look as good as Clark Gable or Humphrey Bogart, but his diabolical grin, his fine play, the little quirks with which he equips his characters, convinced the makers and the audience. He was nominated for an Oscar for the role of George Hanson in “Easy Rider”; twelve other nominations followed in the course of his career. He received the coveted award three times: for his roles in “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest”, “Time of Tenderness” and “It couldn’t be better”.









In the mid-1970s, Nicholson embodied a fascinating mix of old and new Hollywood. He always chose roles that have something to do with him. They are neurotic characters eaten by self-doubt with sexual deficits and hidden dreams. Even as a teenager, he hid his real face behind dark sunglasses. It is still his trademark today.

The manic grin of the diabolical Jack Torrance in Stanley Kubrick’s horror film “The Shining”, who knocks his way through the bathroom door in a legendary scene with a hatchet, still makes your blood run cold. For the Joker in Tim Burton’s “Batman” film, he read Nietzsche excessively in preparation for the role. His crazy Joker grin became an icon of his late career. Jack Nicholson’s smile attracts and repels, it disturbs and happy, it hides and exposes.

Even in old age, the actor has lost none of his magic. To this day he is an untamed film icon and always good for a surprise: He has always made himself rare and thus created his own myth around himself.

Before that, at 8:15 pm, 3sat is showing the crime drama “The Promise” (2001) by Sean Penn, in which Jack Nicholson impresses Jerry Black in his role as the unstoppable police officer. He accepts a case in which a little girl was murdered and he promises the mother to find the killer. Despite the lack of support from his colleagues, he fights for justice in a gruesome and tragic case.

