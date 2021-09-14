Tuesday, September 14, 2021
HomeNews▷ Jack Nicholson, Elton John and Snoop Dogg celebrate the first one-hour...
News

▷ Jack Nicholson, Elton John and Snoop Dogg celebrate the first one-hour …

By Vimal Kumar
0
42




12/28/2017 – 10:10

ProSieben

Jack Nicholson, Elton John and Snoop Dogg celebrate the first one-hour

Unterföhring (ots)

December 28th, 2017. Never done before: “The Simpsons” are experiencing their first one-hour episode! And the greatest legends of the film, pop and hip-hop industries are there: Charity is made with the OSCAR® winners Jack Nicholson and Elton John, rap star Snoop Dogg provides the right beats and millionaire Mr. Burns lets him Style of “The Great Gatsby” the champagne corks pop … ProSieben shows the new episodes of the 28th season of “The Simpsons” from January 2, 2018, on Tuesdays at 8:15 pm. It starts with the one-hour episode. “Family Guy” then starts for the 16th season at 10:10 pm.

Facts:

   -	Die Folge mit dem Titel "Der große Phatsby" ist gespickt mit 
Anspielungen auf den Klassiker "Der große Gatsby" von F. Scott 
Fitzgerald: So ist Mr. Burns ein unglücklicher und geheimnisumwobener
Millionär, der Partys auf seinem Anwesen feiert. Da die Story 
allerdings nicht in den Goldenen 1920ern spielt, sondern in der 
Gegenwart, sorgt unter anderem Hip-Hop-Legende Snoop Dogg mit einem 
Gastauftritt für die richtigen Beats.
   -	Mit der zweiteiligen Folge "Wer erschoss Mr. Burns?" führten 
"Die Simpsons" schon einmal eine Handlung über zwei Episoden fort. 
Allerdings bildeten diese das Finale der sechsten und den Auftakt der
siebten Staffel, weshalb sie nicht als einstündige Folge ausgestrahlt
wurden.

“The Simpsons”: Vengeance is Yellow




Mr. Burns invites you to a party at his mansion in the posh Springfield Hamptons. What is planned as a dissolute Gatsby party, however, turns out to be a failure. Things are much better on the opposite bank of the bay, where hip-hop mogul Jay G’s party beats are booming. Jay G wants to show the old man how to be a millionaire and enjoy life and get your money out there. Unfortunately, Mr. Burns is overdoing it to the point of bankruptcy. With Homer’s help, he seeks revenge …

“Family Guy”: Homecoming Ball with Taylor Swift The chaotic troupe from the pen of comedian Seth MacFarlane (“The Orville”) goes into its 16th season. And then the family with pop star Taylor Swift gets famous support: Son Chris actually takes the singer out to the Homecoming Ball. Taylor Swift just wants to break up quickly to write a song about it!

“The Simpsons” – the new episodes of the 28th season from January 2, 2018, on Tuesdays at 8:15 pm on ProSieben

“Family Guy” – the 16th season from January 2, 2018, Tuesdays at 10:10 pm on ProSieben

Contact:

ProSiebenSat.1 TV Deutschland GmbH

A company of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE Nadja Schlüter Kommunikation / PR Unit Fiction Tel. +49 (89) 9507-7281 Nadja.Schlueter@ProSiebenSat1.com www.ProSiebenSat1.com

Picture editing

Kira Mindermann Tel. +49 (89) 9507-7299 Kira.Mindermann@ProSiebenSat1.com

Original content by: ProSieben, transmitted by news aktuell


Previous articleEthereum blockchain upgrade: transactions will be standardized
Next articleBillie Eilish attracts attention – and takes a position on Instagram
Vimal Kumar
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv