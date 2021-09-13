Which cryptocurrency to buy? TRON, Cosmos & Tezos are increasing enormously

Most cryptocurrencies are currently facing losses. There are, however, a few exceptions that demonstrate strength. In addition to Shiba Floki (FLOKI) and Polkadot (DOT, we reported), these are currently Tron (TRX), Cosmos (ATOM) and Tezos (XTZ).

TRON (TRX): awakened from slumber?

TRON (TRX) has experienced a strong run in the last 24 hours that has not been seen for months: From local lows at 0.0092 dollars yesterday, the price shot today to a new local high at 0.1178 dollars – an increase of 5% since yesterday. Since then, TRX has pulled back slightly, currently trading at $ 0.10.

TRON has plenty of catching up to do as its recent all-time high of 30 cents is more than 65% away. It is quite possible that the course will continue to increase in the next 48 hours, because the “TronApes” NFTs will be launched on the blockchain on September 15.

Cosmos (ATOM) shoots to new all-time high

Cosmos (ATOM) has just had its highest weekly closing in a long time, the crypto currency now seems to be finally waking up, as professional trader Michaël van de Poppe comments.

Expressed in numbers: ATOM was able to gain almost 6% within 24 hours, following an already strong week with gains of currently almost 16%. In the course of the price explosion, ATOM also succeeded in setting a new all-time high at $ 36.89. ATOM is currently trading at $ 30.85 and could try to get a leg up again after consolidating. In advance, however, there is also the possibility that traders will realize profit-taking and further short-term losses will occur as a result.

Tezos (XTZ): 11% in 24 hours

The Tezos blockchain (XTZ) is also benefiting from the boom in smart contract platforms such as Avalanche (AVAX) or Solana (SOL): XTZ has increased 11% in the last day, based on the week Tezos even recorded an increase of almost 22%.









Buyers are currently hitting XTZ, because the trading volume has also increased by more than 113% within 24 hours. The Tezos bulls are currently making every effort to bring the coin back to its all-time high: That is $ 8.40 and therefore not far off. One of the reasons for the XTZ rally is likely to be the upcoming integration into OpenSea, currently the most popular marketplace for NFTs:

Thanks to.@ jebus911 for sharing this with me. Probably coming and why $ XTZ has decoupled from the market 🤣. Truly had no idea If I had to guess based off his guess. It makes sense with all that’s happened and with the beginning of their advertising. Opensea integration https://t.co/bmh8oLq3gK pic.twitter.com/hnxsjRYUaA – 🧸🔫🐧Pentoshi Wont DM You (@ Pentosh1) September 12, 2021

Buy cryptocurrency Instructions: How can I buy TEZOS (XTZ) at eToro?

Using the example of Tezos (XTZ), I will explain how to use TRON, Cosmos and Tezos at our test winner eToro buys.

Step 1: Registration The first step; Register on the website. It’s easy to do by entering your email address, username and password. After that, the general terms and conditions have to be accepted. You will then receive an email from eToro with a verification link. If you click on it, your account is verified. Step 2: Top up your account In the next step we load money. Then you can buy TEZOS (XTZ). Do you click on “Deposit money“(Bottom left in the menu), you only have to select the payment method and enter the amount you want to top up. eToro offers you different payment methods to choose from, so that you can buy cryptocurrencies as you wish. Payment method Possible Buy IOTA with bank transfer ✔️ IOTA buy with credit card ✔️ Buy IOTA with Neteller ✔️ Buy IOTA with Skrill ✔️ Buy IOTA with PayPal ✔️ Buy IOTA with online banking ✔️ Buy IOTA with Rapid Transfer ✔️ Buy IOTA with Sofort ✔️ Buy IOTA with a debit card ✔️ Step 3: Buy TEZOS (XTZ) from eToro You can buy cryptocurrencies immediately as soon as your account has been topped up. This is very easy by entering the name of the cryptocurrency (in our case TEZOS) into the Search bar at the top enter. The coin will then be displayed to you. If you click on it, you will be taken to a page with additional information. Of the “Trading“-Button then shows you the various purchase options. You can choose from the following options: Buy or sell: The respective purchase option.

The respective purchase option. Immediately or order : This option sets whether the purchase should be carried out immediately or time-controlled.

: This option sets whether the purchase should be carried out immediately or time-controlled. number : This means the amount of TEZOS (XTZ) coins that should be bought.

: This means the amount of TEZOS (XTZ) coins that should be bought. Stop Loss and Take Profit : Each position can be closed automatically when a certain profit or loss has been reached.

: Each position can be closed automatically when a certain profit or loss has been reached. Leverage: If you click X1, you get real TEZOS (XTZ) coins. With X2, however, it is a TEZOS (XTZ) -CFD. 67% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs from this provider.

