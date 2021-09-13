Monday, September 13, 2021
Wedding number 3? Jennifer Aniston gives a rare glimpse into her private life

By Arjun Sethi
Not much has been known about actress Jennifer Aniston’s personal life since her divorce from Justin Theroux. Apparently there is no new man in the life of the former “Friends” star. As always, there is much speculation – for example, how close the relationship with her ex Brad Pitt actually is, with whom the 52-year-old now seems to be in contact again. Now Jennifer Aniston has the magazine People given a rare interview in which she talks about her life as a single.




Aniston enjoys her life as a dog mom of three

When asked how she would describe her life at the moment, she said: “I’m in a really peaceful place. I have a job that I love, I have people in my life who are everything to me, and I have beautiful dogs” – with which she freshly made her three four-legged friends Clyde, Sophie and den rescued from the shelter Great Pyrenees Mix Lord Chesterfield thinks.

“I’m just a very happy and blessed person,” said Aniston, who recently to the face of the collagen brand Vital Proteins and from September in the second season of the series “The Morning Show” can be seen.


