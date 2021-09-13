Monday, September 13, 2021
Voyager Digital share: Dogecoin fans euphoric!

By Hasan Sheikh
A new ad by the cryptocurrency trading platform Voyager Digital Ltd. (OTC: VYGVF) has the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) community thrilled because the ad shows the mascot of the meme cryptocurrency – a Shiba Inu dog.

What’s happened

The new video campaign is titled “New Best Friend” and features an NFL superstar Rob Gronkowskiwho is now a brand ambassador for Voyager, and a Shiba Inu. Gronkowski’s famous French bulldog Ralphie cannot be seen in the spot .
Gronkowski is also asked in the ad, “Why are you always promoting Doge?”

Dogecoin co-inventor Billy Markuswho is on Twitter under the username Shibetoshi Nakamoto occurs, noted that the use of Dogecoin and a Shiba Inu in advertisements to literally promote all cryptocurrencies underscores the brand’s strength.

The tweet had 2,575 likes and was retweeted 657 times (as of the editorial deadline).




Why is it important?

The Dogecoin was mainly invented as a joke in 2013 and has become very well known this year, mainly due to the support from Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk. The meme cryptocurrency’s profits to date are an impressive 4,142.9%.
The Shiba Inu breed is also enjoying high demand from dog lovers thanks to Musk and the popularity of Dogecoin.

Price action

Voyager Digital shares closed more than 4% lower at $ 13.29 on Friday.
Dogecoin is down 1.0% in the past 24 hours, trading at $ 0.2396 at press time.

Hasan Sheikh
Hasan, who loves technology and games, is studying Computer Engineering at Delhi JNU. He has been writing technology news since 2016.
