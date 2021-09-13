UNHCR special envoy Angelina Jolie criticizes US withdrawal from Afghanistan

Hollywood star and UNHCR special envoy Angelina Jolie has sharply criticized the manner in which the United States withdrew from Afghanistan.

Hollywood star and UNHCR special envoy Angelina Jolie has sharply criticized the manner in which the United States withdrew from Afghanistan. “America should never have taken part in negotiations in which Afghan civil society and Afghan women were almost completely excluded,” said the special ambassador for the UN refugee agency “Welt am Sonntag”. “That’s something we should never do – discuss a country’s future over the heads of its people.”

The whole world is in a worse state today than it was 20 years ago when the United States and its allies carried out military operations against the Taliban and Al Qaeda in Afghanistan after the terrorist attacks of September 11, the 46-year-old told the newspaper. “We have more unresolved conflicts and millions more refugees.”









Afghanistan is not a slip-up or an isolated case. “It stands for decades of neglect of human rights,” criticized Jolie. The country is manifesting both the lack of well-thought-out human rights-based interventions and the collapse of the international system.

Twenty years ago, the Oscar winner herself became involved with the UNHCR for the first time and met Afghan refugees in Pakistan, a few weeks before the 9/11 attacks in New York.

Since then she has recognized a pattern in the foreign policy of the United States and other countries that come to other countries and then leave them hastily, said the actress of the “WamS”. This not only shows “that we learn nothing from history. It also shows that we are selective when it comes to human rights and the question of whom or what we are ready to defend and support.”

With a view to the Taliban’s takeover in Afghanistan, Jolie expressed concern: “I think of all the women and girls who now do not know whether they can go back to work or school. And I think of the young Afghans who are Worrying that they will lose their freedoms. “

After the US and its allies left the country, the actress and director started an Instagram account on which she published a letter from an Afghan girl about her fears of the Taliban. The post broke Instagram records and earned Jolie millions of subscribers in a matter of hours.

AFP