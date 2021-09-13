Two Avengers have already died three times in MCU · KINO.de

With the end of phase 3 of the MCU, you had to say goodbye to these Marvel stars. The dramatic deaths are apparently not enough.

Numerous tears flowed on and in front of the screen when Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) and Tony Stark aka Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) blessed the temporal in “Avengers: Endgame”. Now both have returned to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) for new adventures in the animated series “Marvel’s What If …?” You can do the series Stream exclusively on Disney +.

– Attention! This is followed by spoilers for “Marvel’s What If …?”

At the beginning you may have been happy about the comeback of the characters, because seeing the Avengers together again after such a long time should be a reason for joy. But her first appearance in episode 3 of the MCU series is already a big shock, because all Avengers are killed. At first SHIELD assumes that Natasha is behind the attacks, but she finds the real killer and is shortly afterwards struck down by the killer, Hank Pym. A surprise that very few people saw coming, but thanks to the multiverses, everything is possible.

Marvel deaths get worse

If you thought that the characters’ first two deaths couldn’t be surpassed, you should buckle up warm and ideally stream episode 5 of “What If …?” Beforehand. The latest episode explores what if the universe were hit by a zombie apocalypse. Once again, Hank Pym is the common denominator. He wanted to free his wife from the Quantum Realm, what was left of her, but no longer has much in common with a human – she is a zombie. And so he is infected by her and they drag the virus together into the “normal world”. Even the Avengers don’t stand a chance against them and for the most part become zombies.

This zombie version has little to do with the well-known Captain America. © Disney / Marvel

Iron Man and Black Widow also cannot save themselves from the outbreak and thus suffer theirs third death in the franchise. You can’t exactly see how they transform into the undead, but the audience witnesses Hope van Dyne chopping off the head of zombie Tony. The sight of zombie Natasha, however, is spared fans.

We’ll find out whether the two MCU heroes have to die any more deaths on September 15th at the earliest, when Disney + shows the sixth episode of “Marvel’s What If …?”.

