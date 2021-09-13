Tom Hanks
Thomas Jeffrey Hanks was born on July 9, 1956 in Concord, California. As a child of divorce, Tom Hanks moved frequently with his father and two siblings Sandra and Larry. After high school, he attended California State University in Sacramento, where he discovered his love for theater and acting.
Tom Hanks and Peter Scolari in “Bosom Buddies”
In 1979 Tom finally moved to New York City, where he appeared in a number of different plays as well as several low-budget films. He had his first major TV role in “Bosom Buddies” (1980 to 1982). Although the series was canceled after only two seasons, it was enough for Hanks to make a name for himself.
Michael J. Fox and Tom Hanks in “Family Ties”
After that, Tom Hanks also had a recurring guest role in the series “Family Ties” (1983 to 1984).
Tom Hanks in Splash: Virgin on the Hook
Tom Hanks finally got his first leading role in 1984 with “Splash: Jungfrau am Haken”. The film became a box office hit and the young actor had his breakthrough.
Tom Hanks in “Bachelor Party”
Another big hit was his role in “Bachelor Party” (1984)! Hanks definitely seemed to have had a penchant for comedy in his earlier days.
Tom Hanks and Ross Malinger in “Sleepless in Seattle”
In the nineties, the actor built his success even further. Hanks cemented his place in romantic comedies through roles in Sleepless in Seattle. What followed were numerous Rom-Coms. But the actor also showed himself more and more serious roles (see next picture).
Tom Hanks in “Philadelphia”
In the 1993 blockbuster Philadelphia, Tom Hanks played a gay lawyer diagnosed with AIDS and fired. The lawyer then sued the company for discrimination. He won an Oscar for Best Actor for his role.
Tom Hanks in Forrest Gump
Another hit followed just a year later: “Forrest Gump”. The film grossed over 600 million worldwide and is still a cult today. Hanks received his second Oscar for Best Actor a year later!
Tim Allen and Tom Hanks
In 1995, Toy Story hit theaters and Tom Hanks proved that he has more talents than just acting. He lent the “Sheriff Woody” his voice and has now taken on this for a total of four parts of the franchise.
Kevin Bacon, Tom Hanks and Bill Paxton in “Apollo 13”
In the same year Tom Hanks played on the side of Bill Paxton and Kevin Bacon in “Apollo 13” with. They embodied the three astronauts who carried out the space mission in 1970 and brought the spacecraft back to earth after an accident.
Tom Hanks in “Saving Private Ryan”
With the help of Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks decided to star in the 1998 war drama Saving Private Ryan. A few years later, the actor began to work as a producer and worked on ten episodes of the series “Band of Brothers: We were like brothers” with.
Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan in “Em @ il for you”
The next few years followed more box office hits like “Em @ il für dich”, …
“The Green Mile”
… the prison drama “The Green Mile” or …
Tom Hanks in “Cast Away”
“Cast Away – Verschollen”, in which Tom Hanks showed himself to be extremely changeable and did not shy away from changing his body for the shooting.
Tom Hanks
Tom Hanks has been part of the A-Riga of Hollywood stars for many years. In the 2010s he continued to work in successful films, many of whom will remember him today especially for his role as “Robert Langdon” in the film adaptations of Dan Brown’s novels “The Da Vinci Code”, “Illuminati” or “Inferno” have stayed.
Tom Hanks
To this day, Tom Hanks can be seen regularly in high-profile films. Most recently, he was in front of the camera in 2020 for the Netflix film “Neues aus der Welt”. But he’s not just an actor, he’s also a voice actor, producer and screenwriter. So a real all-rounder!
