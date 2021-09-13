“Titanic” star Kate Winslet ★ Everything about the Oscar winner









Surname: Kate Elisabeth Winslet Date and place of birth: October 05, 1975 in Reading, United Kingdom Star sign: scale (Ex partner: since 2012 married to Ned Rocknroll, Sam Mendes (married 2003 to 2010), Jim Threapleton (married 1998 to 2001)

Child of an actor family: Kate Winslet started her career at the age of 11 The acting talent is included Kate Winslet in the family: Her maternal grandparents ran a theater, both parents were actors and Kate’s sisters also opted for the same profession. It is therefore not surprising that the British woman started her own career in front of the camera at an early age and was featured in a commercial at the age of eleven, followed by British TV series and first cinema films. Her breakthrough came in the mid-1990s with her role in Jane Austen film adaptation “Sense and Sensuality”, for which she has already been nominated for an Oscar for best supporting actress.

Huge success with “Titanic” & finally an Oscar for “The Reader” Actually were Gwyneth Paltrow or Claire Danes for the role of Rose DeWitt Bukater in “Titanic” intended, but both rejected the part. Kate Winslet finally became world famous as a lover on the sinking ship and was able to look forward to another Oscar nomination. More followed: Kate is the first actress even before her 30th birthday in total four times for the trophy was suggested. It only worked the sixth time and she was finally able to accept the film award for her portrayal in “The Reader” in 2009.







Kate Winslet is married to Ned Rocknroll for the third time Kate Winslet married assistant director Jim Threapleton in late 1998, with whom she has a daughter. Two years after the wedding, the couple separated again. In 2003 the actress married the director Sam Mendes and a little later gave birth to a son. After seven years the marriage broke up again. Since 2012 the actress has been married to Ned Rocknroll, whose maiden name is Edward Smith and who is a nephew of the British entrepreneur Richard Branson. In 2013, the couple welcomed their first child, a son.

Three Facts About Kate Winslet You May Not Know Before ✓ Her best man at her third wedding was a “Titanic” colleague and long-standing, good friend Leonardo DiCaprio. ✓ The Oscar that Kate Winslet received in 2009 is kept in her bathroom at home. Friends can use it to rehearse a little acceptance speech in front of the mirror when they use the actress’ toilet. ✓ The filming of “Titanic” must have been particularly cold for Kate, because she is said to have been the only one from the cast not to have worn a wetsuit under her costume.



