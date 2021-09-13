This is what it looks like today

This is how Julia Roberts has changed

It was almost 30 years ago when Julia Roberts in the Liebesschnulze “Pretty Woman” played the role of prostitute Vivian Ward. As a 23-year-old at the time, she delighted with a perm and short blonde hair wig. Nothing can be seen of her hairstyling back then, but otherwise the actress has hardly changed. The big grin, the distinguishing feature of the Hollywood stars, is still there today.

Or would you have that in the meantime 51 year old not recognized in these pictures? That the similarity between Julia Roberts and Vivian Ward can no longer be seen in the role of the call girl, of course, is due to the costume at the time.

Agree & read on Our editorial team has an external to tell this story Content from Instagram

selected and added at this point in the article. Before we display this content, we need your consent. You can revoke your consent at any time, e.g. through the data protection manager. This does not affect the legality of the processing carried out up until the next revocation. Yes, I agree and would like to see the content



Agree & read on





Our editorial team has an external to tell this story Content from Instagram

selected and added at this point in the article. Before we display this content, we need your consent. You can revoke your consent at any time, e.g. through the data protection manager. The legality of the processing carried out up to the renewed withdrawal remains unaffected. Yes, I agree and would like to see the content



Agree & read on Our editorial team has an external to tell this story Content from Instagram

selected and added at this point in the article. Before we display this content, we need your consent. You can revoke your consent at any time, e.g. through the data protection manager. This does not affect the legality of the processing carried out up until the next revocation. Yes, I agree and would like to see the content



Anyone who wants to take a close look at her figure on the basis of the film scenes in order to make comparisons with the body of the 51-year-old Roberts will probably come to the wrong conclusions. In the sexy bed scenes with fellow actors Richard Gere in “Pretty Woman”, Julia Roberts was often not even in front of the camera, but was replaced by a body double. Shelley Michelle is the name of the model whose face the viewers have never seen in the film. Her role made her one of the most famous body doubles in Hollywood.

Robert’s career after “Pretty Woman”

With the love comedy “Pretty Woman” in 1990 the actress made her international breakthrough. Robert achieved worldwide fame. The movie star has long been an indispensable part of the screen. “My best friend’s wedding” (1997), “Ocean’s Eleven” (2001) or “Eat Pray Love” (2010) are just a selection of films in which the superstar took part.

The four-time Oscar winner last played in 2018 in the Amazon Prime television series “Homecoming”.