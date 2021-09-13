There is no way Robert Downey Jr. is returning as Iron Man

In 2008, Robert Downey Jr. first appeared as Iron Man in the actioner of the same name. From 2012 he could also be seen as Avenger with Thor, Hulk, Captain America, Black Widow and Hawkeye. But with “Avengers: Endgame”, which was shown in the cinema last year, it was over with his embodiment of the egomaniac. Warning, spoiler: he had to die in the blockbuster – and is therefore irretrievably deleted from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Or is it not?

If one thing should be clear, it would be this: At Marvel, people like to leave back doors open. Whoever is believed to be dead could soon appear alive again on the big screen. That must also have thought “Ozark” star Jason Bateman, who asked Robert Downey Jr. for the “SmartLess” podcast about the current state of the Marvel cosmos. Bateman asked if things were going to slow down, to which the 55-year-old New Yorker just replied: “That’s all done.”

Listen to the full interview with Robert Downey Jr. here.

The mime will not be seen in “Black Widow”, which will be released in German cinemas on October 29th, alongside Natasha Romanoff, who has to deal with some demons from her past. Apparently he won’t even be seen in a flashback as Iron Man or Tony Stark, which was actually always suspected. But there are also new faces to discover in “Black Widow” with Florence Pugh and Rachel Weisz.

For 2021, however, a third “Sherlock Holmes” with Robert Downey Jr. in the lead role is being planned, directed by Dexter Flechter (“Rocketman”).