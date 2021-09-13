The Weeknd longs for ex Selena Gomez?

The new music video for The Weeknd’s song “Save Your Tears” was released on Tuesday, which could indicate that the Canadian singer has not yet got over the breakup with Selena Gomez …

How does a singer best deal with his heartache? By writing a whole song about it. That’s what R’n’B singer The Weeknd thought too. When his album “After Hours” was released in March 2020, fans rumored that the song “Save Your Tears” was about on-off girlfriend Bella Hadid and ex Selena Gomez. According to the song lyric, he seems to regret leaving Bella Hadid. And realizes that Selena Gomez plays no small role in this: “I broke your heart like someone did to mine”, sings The Weeknd and creates a connection between the separation from model Bella Hadid at the time and his broken heart by Selena Gomez. Last Tuesday the music video for “Save Your Tears” appeared and the main protagonist is very similar to Selena …









Is The Weeknd still thinking about his ex Selena Gomez?

After the lyrics to “Save You Tears” already hinted at The Weeknd’s failed relationships, we now find another clue in the accompanying music video. The singer stands on a theater stage and sees a young woman in the audience whom he asks to dance. And according to his fans, the lady doesn’t look like anyone less than Selena Gomez. The dark brown hair, the dark doe eyes and the beautifully shaped pout are particularly striking. Whether the dancer was deliberately chosen based on the appearance of his ex remains a secret. But one thing is certain: Even more than three years after the painful separation from The Weeknd, Selena Gomez retains a place in the singer’s life – if not in private, then in his music.

