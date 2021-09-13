“The Magnificent Seven 2” Is there a sequel to the western?

The western film series about “The Magnificent Seven” appears several times in film history. The latest flick only hit cinemas four years ago. Can fans of the genre hope for a sequel?

Check out the trailer for “The Magnificent Seven” here:

“The Magnificent Seven” is the remake of a classic and was released in 2016. In the film, the brutal businessman Bartholomew Bogue (Peter Sarsgaard) exercises control over the city of Rose Creek in the Wild West. The residents hire mercenaries to fight back. The gang of bounty hunters consists of Sam Chisolm (Denzel Washington), Josh Farraday (Chris Pratt), Goodnight Robicheaux (Ethan Hawke), Jack Horne (Vincent D’Onofrio), Billy Rocks (Byung-Hun Lee) Vasquez (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo ) and Red Harvest (Martin Sensmeier). Jason Momoa should also be part of the gang, but this failed because he was already involved in “Aquaman”.

“The Magnificent Seven 2”: Not the first Magnificent Seven

The plot hasn’t changed much since it was published. In the original version from 1954 it was katana-wielding samurai in ancient Japan who protected farmers. Inspired by the idea, Hollywood shot “The Magnificent Seven” in 1960, which produced two subsequent sequels, inspired a series and is the basis of the 2016 remake.









The Seven Samurai (1954): Amazon

The Magnificent Seven (1960, remake): MGM / Amazon, iTunes, Google Play

The Return of the Magnificent Seven (1966): MGM / Amazon, iTunes

Revenge of the Magnificent Seven (1969): Amazon / MGM, iTunes,

The Death Ride of the Magnificent Seven (1972): Amazon / MGM

The Magnificent Seven (1998-2000, series)

The Magnificent Seven (2016, remake): Amazon, Joyn, iTunes, Google Play

“The Magnificent Seven 2”: Is a sequel planned?

Currently there is no information on whether there will be a direct sequel to “The Magnificent Seven”, as for the 1960 title of the same name. With multiple film adaptations, it is not very unlikely that there will be another group of the Magnificent Seven in the future.

“The Magnificent Seven 2”: Western alternatives

To shorten the time before a possible sequel or remake, you can watch the classics from the 1960s and 1970s or the series from the list above. You haven’t had enough of the Wild West yet? Then we have these alternatives for you:

“The Hateful 8”: The second western from the pen of Quentin Tarantino revolves around a supposedly wildly thrown together tour group that is caught together in a snow storm.

“True Grit”: Hired by a young girl, Rooster Cogburn (Jeff Bridges) is supposed to track down and kill her father’s killer.

“Merciless”: Former gunslinger and feared killer, William Munny (Clint Eastwood) is forced to return to his old life.

