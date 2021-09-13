The Expendables 4 officially announced – Andy Garcia new!

++ Update from 09/13/2021: Now there really seems to be movement in the matter. After the initial announcement too The Expendables 4 and there is already a new addition to the cast. Andy Garcia joins that The Expendables 4-Cast and plays a CIA agent who accompanies the title team on their dangerous mission.





Filming should start next month, as this message confirms again. So you stay true to the shooting project in autumn. Details of the plot are still not available. The Expendables 4-Fans will still have to be patient, but after all these years of waiting, that should still be possible.

++ News from 08/31/2021: That has been taking a long time. The last time there was an update was around two years ago The Expendables 4. The last time we received a sign of life from the film series, we were working Sylvester Stallone on a graphic novel.









Now collect yourself Lionsgate but a heart and gives in collaboration with Millennium Media The Expendables 4 known. Besides Stallone are also Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren and Randy Couture back again. Are new to the cast Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Megan Fox and Tony Yeah.

According to the announcement, Scott Waugh (Act of Valor) Direct and filming has been scheduled for the fall. Spenser Cohen is responsible for the script. This was revised by Max Adams and John Jospeh Connolly.

According to Jason Constantine, President of Acquisitions and Co-Productions in-house Lionsgate you want to The Expendables 4 put another shovel on it. It will be the greatest and greatest adventure yet.

Information on the plot, however, is not available. There is also no mention of the roles of the newcomers. The only thing that helps is: wait!