The 3 Craziest Rumors About Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt of 2020

So reported Entertainment Tonight for example, that Aniston was deliberately avoiding Pitt to prevent rumors of a new relationship. “Brad and Jen started dating again after their relationship ended. They only saw each other occasionally and casually,” the source corrects.

Rumor number 2: Pitt chose Lady Gaga

The celebrity platform New Idea published an article in late December claiming that Pitt would be a pop star on the set of the action thriller “Bullet Train” Lady Gaga should have come closer. Even after the shooting was stopped due to a Covid case within the workforce, the two would have kept in contact. Pitt is said to have been “drowned out by Lady Gaga,” an alleged source told the magazine. For Aniston, this is said to have awakened bad memories of the time in which Pitt was with Angelina Jolie was in front of the camera for “Mr. & Mrs. Smith”. The rumor that Pitt should have chosen Gaga and that Aniston missed out on it is a rather adventurous rumor. The fact is: In fact, both are involved in the film – it is unlikely that there was an affair. Lady Gaga closed their relationship in early 2020 Businessman Michael Polansky publicly.









Rumor number 3: Aniston was considering giving up alcohol for Pitt

The celebrity platform released early last year Radar Online citing an unnamed “insider” article claiming that Aniston was so impressed with Pitt’s apparent dryness that she was willing to go without alcohol for a future relationship. “Jen and many of her friends were skeptical, but now that they see Brad has renounced alcohol through and through, she has realized the harsh truth: she must give up alcohol if she is to have any hope of reviving their relationship.” , according to an alleged source. “It’s a lot easier said than done because alcohol is a big part of her everyday life and she craves that martini at the end of a tough day.” Such a way of life would be praiseworthy one way or another – but unfortunately the report is not credible.