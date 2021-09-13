Monday, September 13, 2021
That’s why Mila Kunis didn’t like Ashton Kutcher in the past

Mila Kunis
That’s why she didn’t like Ashton before

The fact that Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher got together wasn’t all that easy. In an interview, the actress revealed why she previously couldn’t stand her husband

MilaKunis is overjoyed with her husband Ashton Kutcher. But it almost didn’t get that far, as the 32-year-old revealed in an interview. Because there was one Time when she absolutely couldn’t stand the actor because his success had gone to his head.

Mila knows Ashton inside out

“There is nothing that we do not know about each other,” said Kunis in an interview with the US magazine “Glamor”. “Because we’ve known each other for so long: the ugly, the bad, the good.”

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher met 18 years ago on the set of their joint series “The Wild Seventies”. For a long time they were just friends. “We went through a phase in which i thought he was crazy. At the height of his career, I thought, ‘I don’t like you. I don’t even know you anymore You think you’re the greatest ‘. “She even went so far as to end his friendship with him – an overreaction after which Kunis apologized to Kutcher.




Married to her best friend

Their long friendship now also strengthens the marriage. “It’s really like you’re married to your best friend. It’s a cliché, it’s cheesy, but it’s true,” said the native Ukrainian. “We can’t fool ourselves. I can’t lie to him. He notices everything in me and I also in him, because there is nothing that we do not know about the other person’s facial expressions. “

Second child on the way

Here you can meet the Kunis-Kutcher family strolling through the market

In 2012, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher’s friendship became love. Their daughter, Wyatt Isabelle, was born in October 2014. In July 2015, the actors secretly celebrated their wedding and are currently expecting their second child.

