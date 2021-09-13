Sofia Vergara + Joe Manganiello: Not in the mood for the Golden Globes

Actress Sofía Vergara preferred waffles to the Golden Globes ceremony last weekend

Sofía Vergara, 42, apparently did not think it necessary to attend this year’s Golden Globes.

The series actress (“Modern Family”) would certainly have been a welcome celebrity guest on the red carpet of the prestigious awards ceremony, but instead of the event, the beauty preferred to visit a popular café in Los Angeles.

With her fiancé Joe Manganiello (38, “True Blood”) in tow, Sofía went to “Bruxie” in Los Angeles and enjoyed delicious Belgian waffles there. Other friends of the Hollywood couple were also present at the feast, as an insider told Us Weekly.









“The whole group seemed to be enjoying his desserts,” said the eyewitness. It was also said that Joe paid particular attention to his future wife.

“They looked really happy together. They were dressed very casually,” the informant continued.

Before Sofía, the good-looking actor went down on his knees on Christmas Day when the two stars were on vacation in Hawaii. The wedding itself shouldn’t be long in coming, if you can believe someone close to you. He whispered to the website “Radar Online”: “Joe has been talking about a summer wedding the whole time. [Er] He’s working on a few projects right now, but says he’ll be taking time off in the near future to plan his wedding. He wants to be part of the process. “

And offspring are also on the plan. “You want to get married this summer because you want to have a baby as soon as possible. He wants to wait until she is his wife,” said the insider about Sofía Vergara and her beau.

CoverMedia