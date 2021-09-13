Sofía Vergara + Joe Manganiello: Engaged!

Actress Sofía Vergara and her colleague Joe Manganiello will soon make their love official with a marriage certificate

Wedding bells will soon be ringing for Sofía Vergara, 42, and Joe Manganiello, 38.

Application on Christmas Day



The “Modern Family” beauty and the “True Blood” actor got engaged over the Christmas holidays, an insider told E! News. “I’ve never seen two people who are so much in love,” said the informant from the environment of the two series stars. “The way they talk to each other, the way they touch each other … it’s amazing!”

Joe allegedly asked the crucial question on Christmas Day and the curvy actress is said to have immediately said yes. Shortly afterwards, Sofía was spotted with a suspicious diamond ring on her hand.









Birthday in Hawaii

The couple are currently in Hawaii, where they recently celebrated Joe’s 38th birthday. On the occasion, the TV beauty uploaded a photo of herself and her beau on Instagram and wrote: “Happy, happy birthday, my dearest, my best friend and the person who makes me laugh like crazy. I wish you a healthy one and wonderful year. “

The two stars have been in love since July, after they met at the “White House Correspondents Dinner”. As a guest at the White House, Sofía was still engaged to her then partner Nick Loeb, which, however, did not prevent her current partner from taking a closer look at her seductive bottom. In an interview with “E! News” he once confessed: “What else should I do? I won’t apologize for that.” Nevertheless, Joe Manganiello emphasized that he only made advances to Sofía Vergara when she was single again.

