Monday, September 13, 2021
HomeNewsSocial Media Debut: Jennifer Lawrence is now on Twitter
News

Social Media Debut: Jennifer Lawrence is now on Twitter

By Arjun Sethi
0
53




Why do you think Jennifer Lawrence (29) changed her mind? The actress, who is best known for her leading role in “The Hunger Games”, has now turned a 180 degree turn: three years ago, the lively blonde emphasized that she would never be on a social network like Instagram in her life will join – but now something similarly unexpected has happened: The US star has set up a Twitter account!

On June 16, J-Law shared her first tweet on the platform: It’s not about something trivial, but about the Black Lives Matter movement – because the Oscar winner wants to use her reach to address corruption and the broken criminal justice system in the United States to draw attention to. The post contains a short film in which their followers learn what they can do themselves to change this. “Almost one in four black Americans will be arrested in their lifetime”, the “Silver Linings Playbook” actress wrote earlier in the introduction.

Also in her second Twitter– Post covered the screen beauty this topic – she dedicated the tweet to the late 26-year-old Breonna Taylor, a woman who like George Floyd Has been a victim of police brutality. Emphasized in her post Jennifer once again: “The officers responsible for her death have still not been arrested.”




Jennifer Lawrence at a meeting in NYC in September 2018
Jennifer Lawrence at an event in NYC in February 2018
Jennifer Lawrence at the Red Sparrow Premiere in London in February 2018


Previous articleDietmar Wunder is the guest on Tuesday
Next articleGeorge and Amal Clooney: This is their new luxury home in France – entertainment
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv