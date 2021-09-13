Social Media Debut: Jennifer Lawrence is now on Twitter

Why do you think Jennifer Lawrence (29) changed her mind? The actress, who is best known for her leading role in “The Hunger Games”, has now turned a 180 degree turn: three years ago, the lively blonde emphasized that she would never be on a social network like Instagram in her life will join – but now something similarly unexpected has happened: The US star has set up a Twitter account!

On June 16, J-Law shared her first tweet on the platform: It’s not about something trivial, but about the Black Lives Matter movement – because the Oscar winner wants to use her reach to address corruption and the broken criminal justice system in the United States to draw attention to. The post contains a short film in which their followers learn what they can do themselves to change this. “Almost one in four black Americans will be arrested in their lifetime”, the “Silver Linings Playbook” actress wrote earlier in the introduction.

Also in her second Twitter– Post covered the screen beauty this topic – she dedicated the tweet to the late 26-year-old Breonna Taylor, a woman who like George Floyd Has been a victim of police brutality. Emphasized in her post Jennifer once again: “The officers responsible for her death have still not been arrested.”









Jennifer Lawrence at a meeting in NYC in September 2018

Jennifer Lawrence at an event in NYC in February 2018

Jennifer Lawrence at the Red Sparrow Premiere in London in February 2018

