"So tired, so happy": Emma Roberts posts picture with baby

By Sonia Gupta
Emma Roberts (30) gives an insight into everyday life as a mother! At the end of last year, the actress and her partner Garrett Hedlund (37) had their first child together. Her son Rhodes Robert saw the light of day. Tried in an interview Garrett recently to put into words the great fatherly feelings for his baby. But also Emma repeatedly gives small insights into her life as a new mom. Now she posted another cute photo with Baby Rhodes!

on Instagram has shown Emma with her child in her arms. The “Unfabulous” actress looks visibly exhausted but completely satisfied and gently puts her hand on her baby’s head. “So tired, so happy”, wrote the 30-year-old about the sweet snapshot, for which she received numerous red hearts from her community.

As part of her photo shoot as a pregnant woman for the Cosmopolitan told Emma last year that she made a decision to become a mother early on in her life. “When I was 16, I thought, ‘When I’m 24 I’ll be married and have kids'”, reviewed the niece of Julia Roberts (53).




Emma Roberts, actress
Emma Roberts with her baby
Emma Roberts and her son Rhodes, August 2021


