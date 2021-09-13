So the “Pretty Women” star has changed in 30 years

On Wednesday evening ran “The bride who doesn’t dare” on TV. In the main role: Julia Roberts. The actress started her career much earlier – and is hardly recognizable in old photos.

At the age of 23 and with an irresistible smile, Julia Roberts became an international superstar with “Pretty Woman”. In the 1990 film, she cast a spell as a prostitute Vivian Ward, the rich businessman Edward Lewis, played by Richard Gere.

Reunited with Richard after ten years

The audience then had to wait almost a decade for the film dream couple to finally reunite: In the romantic comedy “The Bride Who Doesn’t Dare” Richard Gere plays Julia Robert’s lover again. You can see how the actress has changed in 30 years in our photo show.

Both are still considered the ideal cast in “Pretty Woman”. Therefore, nine years later, particular attention was paid to ensuring that viewers constantly remember famous scenes from back then. Julia Roberts no longer plays a beautiful prostitute, but an – albeit beautiful – retailer in a small town who gets cold feet shortly before weddings.

"The bride who doesn't dare": After "Pretty Woman", Julia Roberts and Richard Gere stood together again in front of the camera for this film.









The film career of the “most beautiful woman in the world” – the title was awarded to her five times by “People” magazine in 1991, 2000, 2005, 2010 and 2017 – began before “Pretty Woman”. Roberts had her first success in 1988 with the comedy “Pizza Pizza – A Slice of Heaven”. A year later, a supporting role in the drama “Magnolias Made of Steel” earned her her first Oscar nomination.

Oscar win

After “Pretty Woman” the fees rose with films like “Flatliners”, “My Best Friend’s Wedding”, “The Bride Who Doesn’t Dare” and “Notting Hill”. For the film “Erin Brockovich”, directed by Steven Soderbergh, she was the first actress to negotiate a record fee of 20 million dollars. She convincingly played the single mother who cornered a powerful energy company with common sense and a dash of sex appeal. This performance was rewarded with an Oscar in 2001.

This is what Julia Roberts looks like today. (Source: imago images)

This was followed by films such as “The Mexican”, “Ocean’s Eleven” or the road movie “Eat Pray Love” from 2010. She no longer has to be the most beautiful on the screen. In the “Snow White” film adaptation “Mirror Mirror” from 2012, Roberts mimes the evil queen. In the thriller “Before Her Eyes” she completely put off her big smile as a grieving FBI officer. With that, she even surpassed her appearance as the careless daughter in the drama “In August in Osage County”, which earned her an Oscar nomination for best supporting role in 2014.

The 51-year-old was most recently seen in the films “Wunder”, “Ben is Back” and the television series “Homecoming”. Privately, she has been married to the cameraman Danny Moder since 2002 and has with him the twins Hazel and Phinnaeus and the son Henry Daniel.