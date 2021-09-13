Shiba Floki Coin (FLOKI) & Polkadot (DOT)

Bitcoin and Ethereum didn’t move much over the weekend. On the other hand, there have been strong movements again in numerous Altcoins, which are currently still ongoing. Among them: the Dogecoin copy Shiba Floki Coin (FLOKI) and the top 10 coin Polkadot (DOT).

Buy Shiba Floki Coin? FLOKI explodes by more than 526%!

Shiba Floki Coin (FLOKI) is one of the altcoins that is currently seeing massive gains: In the last 24 hours, FLOKI has gained a staggering 526%. Yesterday the price was still at highs of 0.000000000567 dollars, and the trading volume was also completely at the bottom. Then the bulls of the coin stepped in and pushed FLOKI to $ 0.000000008001 within the last few hours. Buyers are currently flocking to FLOKI extremely, and within a very short period of time the trading volume went through the roof.

The meme currency is thus rapidly approaching its all-time high: This was achieved two months ago and, at 0.00000001 dollars, is around 68% above the current rate. It is quite possible that Shiba Floki (FLOKI) will manage to achieve a similar performance as the other “big” joke currencies Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE). However, the risk of loss is also very high here, as it is not yet possible to assess how FLOKI can hold its own against the two competitors. Many attribute the success of the coin to Tesla CEO Elon Musk: He wrote in a tweet that his Shiba Inu will be called Floki:

My Shiba Inu will be named Floki – Name (@elonmusk) June 25, 2021

Background Shiba Floki Coin (FLOKI): Shiba Floki is a hyper-deflationary coin based on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). It is one of the youngest cryptocurrencies claiming to replicate the success of Dogecoin (DOGE).

Polkadot: in small steps towards all-time high

The top 10 cryptocurrency Polkadot also continues to perform well. So DOT was able to gain 7.29% overnight and thus reach a price of 33.56 dollars. Polkadot has thus managed to jump two places in the top 10: On Saturday DOT was still in 10th place, but was initially able to move to 9th place due to the increase, and then to 8th place in the early hours of the morning today. The trading volume is also picking up and is more than 130% above yesterday’s level.

Many industry participants expect Polkadot to continue to develop positively in the long term. The popular professional trader Michaël van de Poppe, for example, writes in a recent tweet: According to his assessment, Polkadot rises to prices between 100 and 150 dollars in this bull run.

Polkadot is a proof-of-stake blockchain designed to facilitate interoperability between blockchains. Unlike Ethereum, for example, Polkadot does not support smart contracts on its main relay chain. At DOT, smart contracts are used on so-called parachains.

Buy Polkadot (DOT) Instructions: How can I buy POLKADOT (DOT) from eToro?

But how can you buy Polkadot (DOT) or Shiba Inu (FLOKI)? We advise our test winner eToro. I will explain how this works using the example of Polkadot (DOT).

Step 1: Registration The first thing you have to do is yourself register on the website. All you have to do is enter your email address, username and password. After that, the general terms and conditions have to be accepted. Finally, eToro will send you an email with a verification link. Click on it and your account is verified. Step 2: Top up your account You then have to top up your account with money. This is very easy by clicking on “Deposit money“Click (bottom left in the menu). Then select the payment method. Now all you have to do is enter the amount you want to deposit. So that you can comfortably buy cryptocurrencies, eToro offers you the choice different payment methods. Payment method Possible Buy IOTA with bank transfer ✔️ IOTA buy with credit card ✔️ Buy IOTA with Neteller ✔️ Buy IOTA with Skrill ✔️ Buy IOTA with PayPal ✔️ Buy IOTA with online banking ✔️ Buy IOTA with Rapid Transfer ✔️ Buy IOTA with Sofort ✔️ Buy IOTA with a debit card ✔️ Step 3: Buy POLKADOT (DOT) from eToro In the next step you can buy cryptocurrencies. In the Search bar at the top all you have to do is enter the name of the cryptocurrency POLKADOT (DOT). The coin is displayed, if you click on it, a page with additional information appears. On the “Trading“Button you will then see the various purchase options. You have the following to choose from: Buy or sell: Here users can select the purchase option.

Here users can select the purchase option. Immediately or order : Here you set whether the purchase should be carried out immediately or time-controlled.

: Here you set whether the purchase should be carried out immediately or time-controlled. number : Here you set the number of POLKADOT (DOT) coins that should be bought.

: Here you set the number of POLKADOT (DOT) coins that should be bought. Stop Loss and Take Profit : Your position will be closed automatically when you reach a certain loss or profit.

: Your position will be closed automatically when you reach a certain loss or profit. Leverage: X1 buys real POLKADOT (DOT) coins. With X2 it is a POLKADOT (DOT) CFD. 67% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs from this provider.

