Monday, September 13, 2021
HomeNewsSarah Engels and her Julian get a selfie with Vin Diesel
News

Sarah Engels and her Julian get a selfie with Vin Diesel

By Sonia Gupta
0
39




Another highlight for Sarah was the meeting with Khaby Lame (21). The network star has over 111 million subscribers on TikTok alone. He enthuses the fans above all with clips in which he makes fun of alleged “life hacks” and presents even simpler alternatives in a funny way. A big fan is apparently Sarah, who even posted a picture with the 21-year-old on her Instagram page. “You can learn everything from this guy, but being pregnant is something that only a woman can really understand,” wrote the mom-to-be about the picture. That his wife was so impressed apparently bothered Julian a tiny bit. “Stay away from my wife,” he commented, but provided his words with red hearts and laughing emojis.




But the footballer also got his money’s worth. “We had a really cool weekend here. It was a lot of fun: Julian had endless fan moments, ”said Sarah in her Instagram story. Unfortunately, it didn’t work out with Usain Bolt (35) and Lewis Hamilton (36), whom he was really looking forward to – judging by Julian’s comment, the latter was probably not in a good mood. “Lewis Hamilton didn’t have his day.” In general, the weekend was not a good star for the racing driver. His crash with Max Verstappen meant his premature end for him. (dga)


Previous articleAnna Kendrick: Strange tattoo wish | GALA.de
Next articleRiksbank Predicts Imminent BTC Crash By Investing.com
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv