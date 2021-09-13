“Ring on a special finger”: are Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly engaged?

On Wednesday, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are said to have brought the rumor mill to a boil with a “ring on that special finger”.
Los Angeles (USA) – Could the wedding bells be ringing soon?
On Wednesday, Megan Fox (35) and her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly (31) are said to have brought the rumor mill around their relationship to a boil while the “Downfalls High” singer rehearsed for the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards.
As an insider revealed to the American celebrity portal Us Weekly, the “Transformers” actress is said to have worn a “ring on that special finger” while watching her sweetheart on stage.
The source also reported a possible “surprise announcement” during the rapper’s VMAs appearance on Sunday, September 12th.
There Kelly will present his new single “Papercuts” at the side of his musician friend Travis Barker (45).
The lovebirds got to know each other in May 2020 while shooting the action thriller “Midnight in the Switchgrass” and quickly felt that the sparks were just sparkling.
As early as July 2020, they made their new love happiness official on Instagram and have since then been unable to keep their fingers off each other – and they make no secret of it!
Whether on social media or in interviews – Megan and Kelly never miss an opportunity to share their love to make known.
As early as January of this year, speculation about a possible engagement made the rounds after Megan was out and about in New York with a huge ring on her finger.
But false positive! Shortly thereafter, the actress spoke up in an Instagram story and shared a picture of the clunk that said “F *** you”. She also added a matching emoji that rolls the eyes.
About a month later, a source told Us Weekly that the 35-year-old was “in no hurry to remarry” after her failed marriage to American actor Brian Austin Green, 48.
The “Bloody Valentine” singer, on the other hand, would love to say yes right away.