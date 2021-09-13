“Ring on a special finger”: are Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly engaged?

On Wednesday, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are said to have brought the rumor mill to a boil with a “ring on that special finger”.

Los Angeles (USA) – Could the wedding bells be ringing soon?

According to a source, Megan Fox, 35, and her beloved Machine Gun Kelly, 35, may have got engaged! © Instagram / screenshot / meganfox



On Wednesday, Megan Fox (35) and her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly (31) are said to have brought the rumor mill around their relationship to a boil while the “Downfalls High” singer rehearsed for the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards.

As an insider revealed to the American celebrity portal Us Weekly, the “Transformers” actress is said to have worn a “ring on that special finger” while watching her sweetheart on stage.

The source also reported a possible “surprise announcement” during the rapper’s VMAs appearance on Sunday, September 12th.

There Kelly will present his new single “Papercuts” at the side of his musician friend Travis Barker (45).









The lovebirds got to know each other in May 2020 while shooting the action thriller “Midnight in the Switchgrass” and quickly felt that the sparks were just sparkling.

As early as July 2020, they made their new love happiness official on Instagram and have since then been unable to keep their fingers off each other – and they make no secret of it!

Whether on social media or in interviews – Megan and Kelly never miss an opportunity to share their love to make known.