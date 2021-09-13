Rihanna: Bare-bones alarm! She drops the covers and fans want more right away

For the anniversary, singer Rihanna drops her covers again. She makes her fans happy online in a very special way. But the Riri supporters immediately demand supplies. How long it will take, however, is unclear.

singer Rihanna does it perfectly on her Instagram account: This is how to celebrate an anniversary the right way. The Barbados beauty has put ten cheeky eye-catchers online and at the same time congratulates herself and the fans on the “#ANTiversary”. This is of course a play on words that relates to the singer’s last record. Because it’s been an incredible five years since Rihanna released the album “ANTI”.

Rihanna naked in fishnet tights on photos on Instagram

But instead of a new long-playing record, Riri is waiting which meanwhile also regularly makes headlines with its underwear label Savage X Fenty, now on the net with some revealing memories. Special eye-catchers: Rihanna is only wearing fishnet tights. Otherwise, fans see a completely naked rear view of the singer. In another photo, Rihanna reveals her upper body, which is decorated with bodypaint. Pretty nifty, isn’t it?









Rihanna pulls naked for her deluxe fans

The pictures that Rihanna is now showing on Instagram were created, of course, as part of the album release at the time. Loyal companions will remember: The deluxe edition of the album also featured naked Rihanna. And as much as the fans cheer about the pictures on the net, it gives the impression that they would have been even more pleased about the announcement of new music. “Plz release new music”, “Release the video for Woo” and “We need one more”, they beg under the post. But when Rihanna will make her happy with it is still completely unclear.

