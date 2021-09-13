Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky spotted kissing on a date

Rumors have been circulating for over a year that Rihanna and A§AP Rocky should be THE new dream couple. In an interview, the rapper even described the singer as the “love of his life”. Now the two have also been photographed on a romantic date where they kissed deeply.

Proof enough for fans of the two that they are now officially a couple!

Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky kiss in public

After leaving their fans to speculation for over a year, Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky have finally shown themselves in public! In doing so, they probably dispelled any doubts as to whether they are a couple or not. Because the musicians had a romantic date in a New York bar. They could not keep their fingers off each other and also kissed deeply, like photos gq.com demonstrate.









“Love of my life”

A $ AP Rocky recently gave clear indications that there is more going on between the two than a hot fuss. Because in the interview with GQ he describes Rihanna as the “love of his life” and enthuses that the 33-year-old is “the one”. He also revealed that the two lovebirds went on a romantic road trip through the United States during the pandemic.

The first rumors that the two were dating emerged in 2020 when Rihanna broke up with Hassan Jameel after a three-year relationship. But at that time A $ AP Rocky was still trying to deny everything. “I don’t see them as such. She may be sexy, but that’s it!“He should be loud The Cut have said. It’s good that the two of them are finally standing by their love and sharing it with the whole world!



