Racing driver film: Matt Damon and Christian Bale call for Ferrari culture

From Bernd Haasis Bernd Haasis (ha) profile June 03, 2019 – 10:00 a.m.

Christian Bale triumphs as racing driver Kevin Miles in “Le Mans 66 – Against Every Chance” Photo: 20th Century Fox

The unbelievable happened at Le Mans in 1966: Ford defeated Ferrari in a car race. Responsible for this were two men who now impersonate Matt Damon and Christian Bale in the cinema.







Stuttgart – Matt Damon and Christian Bale come to the cinema with a racing driver film: “Le Mans 66 – Against Every Chance” is the name of the 20th Century Fox production, for which the first trailer is now online. It shows Damon as the visionary American sports car designer Carroll Shelby and Bale as the fearless British racing driver Kevin Miles, who together develop a car that Ferrari can stand up to.

The script is based on a true story, directed by James Mangold (“Walk the Line”). The story focuses on the two men who wrestled with the auto industry, with physics and their own demons. The result was a revolutionary racing car from Ford that actually had a chance to win the 1966 Le Mans 24-hour race.

“A second’s hesitation can mean doom,” said Mangold of his fascination with car racing. “It’s a great allegory of almost everything in life. How close we can get to our triumph or our destruction in a moment. ”

In addition to Oscar winners Bale and Damon, Jon Bernthal, Caitriona Balfe, Tracy Letts and Josh Lucas can be seen. The film will start in German cinemas on November 14th on loan from Disney.



