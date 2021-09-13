Monday, September 13, 2021
Quarrel between Jennifer Lopez and Billie Eilish? This video creates discussion

By Arjun Sethi
Jennifer Lopez wowed fans and celebrities alike with her appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards. Billie Eilish was the only one who didn’t seem very impressed.

New York – Jennifer Lopez (49) delighted with her appearance at the on Sunday evening MTV Video Music Awards not only their fans, but also many of the stars in attendance. Only one seemed apparently not taken with the performance of the Latina.

Jennifer Lopez (49) presents the song of the year award at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Barclays Center.

Jennifer Lopez (49) presents the song of the year award at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Barclays Center. © Charles Sykes / Invision via AP / dpa

Nobody expected that: Singer Jennifer Lopez made the surprise appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs).

While she was walking the red carpet with Ben Affleck (52) recently at the Venice Film Festival, newly in love, she entered the stage of the Barclays Center in Brooklyn only two days later to thunderous applause.

There the “Let’s Get Loud” interpreter presented the award for the best song of the year to Olivia Rodrigo (18).

One seemed to have been rather bored of Lopez’s appearance. While the 49-year-old was cheered, the camera panned into the audience and stopped at Billie Eilish (19).




In contrast to the people around her, the blonde did not clap, sat rigidly, twiddled her thumbs and looked blankly forward.

on Twitter was then strongly speculated: “Certainly the best moment of the night. I’m glad that I’m not the only one who is fed up with JLo”, one user felt confirmed by Eilish’s reaction.

Billie Eilish (19) won two trophies at the VMAs.

Billie Eilish (19) won two trophies at the VMAs. © Evan Agostini / Invision via AP / dpa

Another noted that the 19-year-old looks pretty “scowl” when Lopez shows up.

Are the two musicians falling out? Probably not, because the “Bad Guy” singer was just busy with other things in her head at the time. After all, she was nominated several times for one of the popular prizes and was able to take home two in the end.

In fact, the two stars have already met in person.

As Bustle reports, JLo is said to have raved about the moment when her daughter Eme (13) was there: “We love Billie.”

The Latina even shared a photo of the meeting with the three in each other’s arms on her Instagram channel.

Billie’s reaction to the VMAs was probably just a misunderstanding.


