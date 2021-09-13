Quarrel between Jennifer Lopez and Billie Eilish? This video creates discussion

Jennifer Lopez wowed fans and celebrities alike with her appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards. Billie Eilish was the only one who didn’t seem very impressed.

Jennifer Lopez (49) presents the song of the year award at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Barclays Center. © Charles Sykes / Invision via AP / dpa



Nobody expected that: Singer Jennifer Lopez made the surprise appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs).

While she was walking the red carpet with Ben Affleck (52) recently at the Venice Film Festival, newly in love, she entered the stage of the Barclays Center in Brooklyn only two days later to thunderous applause.

There the “Let’s Get Loud” interpreter presented the award for the best song of the year to Olivia Rodrigo (18).

One seemed to have been rather bored of Lopez’s appearance. While the 49-year-old was cheered, the camera panned into the audience and stopped at Billie Eilish (19).









In contrast to the people around her, the blonde did not clap, sat rigidly, twiddled her thumbs and looked blankly forward.

on Twitter was then strongly speculated: “Certainly the best moment of the night. I’m glad that I’m not the only one who is fed up with JLo”, one user felt confirmed by Eilish’s reaction.