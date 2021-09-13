Price target: 100,000 US dollars: Standard Chartered predicts the Bitcoin price will double by 2022 | news

Forex in this article

Standard Chartered experts see Bitcoin at $ 100,000 by early 2022

Longer term price target is $ 175,000

Industry experts also see a lot of potential with Ethereum



Industry experts are confident

A new cryptocurrency research team at Standard Chartered sees plenty of potential for Bitcoin in the next few months, according to Reuters news agency. Later this year or at the beginning of next year, you will see Bitcoin at a price of around 100,000 US dollars. In the longer term, the experts even consider a value of 175,000 US dollars per Bitcoin to be realistic. Bitcoin could become the leading peer-to-peer payment method for non-bank customers worldwide, according to the research team led by Geoffrey Kendrick. After Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies had had a strong recovery rally over the past few weeks, another strong setback occurred last Tuesday. – Trade Bitcoin with Plus 500 – that’s how it works. 72% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should carefully consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. – El Salvador was the first country in the world to approve Bitcoin as an official means of payment. However, the start failed and there were some problems, whereupon the prices of Bitcoin and other popular crypto currencies also fell, according to Sandra Schuffelen from Handelsblatt.











Ethereum would benefit from a strong Bitcoin

With a medium to long-term target for Bitcoin at 175,000 US dollars, the second largest cryptocurrency, Ethereum, should be able to pull along to a value of 26,000 to 35,000 US dollars, according to the Standard Chartered team. That would currently correspond to a tenfold increase in the Ethereum rate. The experts also highlight the transition to Ethereum 2.0, as the switch from the proof-of-work process to the proof-of-stake process has obvious environmental benefits. The excessive energy requirements for mining are eliminated, which could make cryptocurrency even more popular with investors in the future. The process change is expected to be in the first half of 2022, according to Geoffrey Kendrick. But despite everything, Ethereum should not be equated with Bitcoin, since, for example, the regulatory concerns about the two cyber currencies differ.



Future prospects for the crypto market

Kendrick told Financial News that Standard Chartered, as a bank, is also opening up more and more to cryptocurrencies. Many other banks around the world would do the same. He himself hopes that crypto assets will play a bigger role in the future and that the banks will start trading themselves, because the interest of customers is already there. The gap between traditional finance and the digital world is getting smaller every day. The expert is certain that many countries in the world will be completely cashless in 10-20 years, from which Bitcoin, Ethereum and Co. would benefit.

Investors will be eager to follow the developments on the crypto market over the next week. However, it remains to be seen whether Standard Chartered is right with its target price and whether the most popular cyber currencies will soon reach new highs.

Finanzen.net editorial team



Image Sources: Jaruwan Jaiyangyuen / Shutterstock.com, REDPIXEL.PL / Shutterstock.com