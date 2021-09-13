Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Johnny Depp probably really not there

Released 12/16/2020 8:54 AM

After it didn’t look unlikely in the summer that we will see Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow again, this dream now seems to be over. As the Hollywood Reporter reports, Disney turned its back on the star a long time ago.

A few weeks ago it was reported that Jonny Depp had to give up his role as Grindelwald in the Harry Potter spin-off “Fantastic Beasts 3”. Warner asked Depp to step down after the actor lost a lawsuit against UK magazine The Sun after the court found Depp was right to call Depp a “woman beater”.









But Grindelwald is not the only role that Johnny Depp had to lose because of his scandalous personality. As the Hollywood Reporter now reported, Disney had long agreed not to let Johnny Depp appear as Captain Jack Sparrow in the “Pirates Of The Caribbean” franchise. After the “Fluch Der Karibik” producer Jerry Bruckheimer hinted at Depp’s possible appearance in the upcoming sixth part of the series, this no longer seems to be the case either.

The actual legal battle between Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard, who mutually accuse each other of domestic violence, is still ongoing and is an open matter in the United States. While things don’t look particularly good for Johnny Depp, there still seems to be evidence that Heard got violent on Depp, too.

But apart from the legal proceedings in relation to the divorce war between the two, there has been no lack of scandals surrounding Johnny Depp in recent years. A company like Disney, which attaches great importance to family friendliness, would of course prefer to consider working with such an actor three times.

So fans of Johnny Depp have to be strong, because “Fluch Der Karibik 6” will most likely have to do without the most famous pirate in film history.