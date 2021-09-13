Monday, September 13, 2021
HomeNewsPeople of the day: a sip with consequences - panorama
News

People of the day: a sip with consequences – panorama

By Vimal Kumar
0
30




Reese Witherspoon arriving at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California - Feb 9, 2020 - Vanity Fair Oscar
(Photo: Imago)

Reese Witherspoon, 44, American actress and producer, is a little confused. Without thinking, one morning, instead of just gargling, she swallowed the mouthwash completely. “Hello 2021!” she wrote on Twitter and asked if her heavy sip would have any consequences. A follower reassured her and replied that the year 2020 apparently also seemed to have an impact on the new year in its particularity, but: “We will hold on!”

Uwe Ochsenknecht turns 65

Actor Uwe Ochsenknecht

(Photo: Tobias Hase / dpa)

Uwe Ochsenknecht, 65, actor, is taking his birthday this Thursday very calmly in his own words. “I don’t care, it’s just an appointment. The important thing is that I don’t feel as old as I am,” Ochsenknecht told the magazine Gala. The actor known from films such as “Das Boot” and the comedy “Men” does not yet think of retirement. He feels good and wants to do everything to ensure that it stays that way for a long time: “I definitely want to resign so that I can say: I haven’t missed anything.”




(Photo: instagram @alexanderludwig)

Alexander Ludwig, 28, German-Canadian actor (“Vikings”), is very much in love. Just a few weeks after his engagement, he married his girlfriend, Lauren Dear. “We decided to run away,” he wrote on Instagram. It was such a crazy year because of the corona pandemic – “and that put a lot of things into perspective. Life is too short and I didn’t want to spend another day with this woman without being able to call her my wife.”

COURTNEY LOVE ACTRESS / SINGER 19/12/1999 V76G12C PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUSA Copyright: xGlobexPhotosx / xMediaPunchx
(Photo: Globe Photos / imago images / MediaPunch)

Courtney Love, 56, an American musician, has already drawn a life balance: on her Instagram account, she calls her album “America’s Sweetheart”, released in 2004, one of the big things that she is really ashamed of. Next on her list: the relationship with British actor Steve Coogan and the taking of crack.

(Photo: Renate Schmidt / Renate Schmidt)

Michael Mittermeier, 54, cabaret artist, has found a way out for himself. “Now at the second lockdown I had two days when I was depressed and unresponsive,” the 54-year-old told the magazine Colorful. “It went so deep that there weren’t even tears left. I was empty.” But then he recovered. “I realized: Corona may determine the world, but Corona will not determine my heart”.


Previous articleRiksbank Predicts Imminent BTC Crash By Investing.com
Next articleGrandma (61) marries 24-year-olds – now the two OnlyFans want to conquer
Vimal Kumar
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv