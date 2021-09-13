People of the day: a sip with consequences – panorama

Open detailed view (Photo: Imago)

Reese Witherspoon, 44, American actress and producer, is a little confused. Without thinking, one morning, instead of just gargling, she swallowed the mouthwash completely. “Hello 2021!” she wrote on Twitter and asked if her heavy sip would have any consequences. A follower reassured her and replied that the year 2020 apparently also seemed to have an impact on the new year in its particularity, but: “We will hold on!”

Open detailed view Actor Uwe Ochsenknecht (Photo: Tobias Hase / dpa)

Uwe Ochsenknecht, 65, actor, is taking his birthday this Thursday very calmly in his own words. “I don’t care, it’s just an appointment. The important thing is that I don’t feel as old as I am,” Ochsenknecht told the magazine Gala. The actor known from films such as “Das Boot” and the comedy “Men” does not yet think of retirement. He feels good and wants to do everything to ensure that it stays that way for a long time: “I definitely want to resign so that I can say: I haven’t missed anything.”









Open detailed view (Photo: instagram @alexanderludwig)

Alexander Ludwig, 28, German-Canadian actor (“Vikings”), is very much in love. Just a few weeks after his engagement, he married his girlfriend, Lauren Dear. “We decided to run away,” he wrote on Instagram. It was such a crazy year because of the corona pandemic – “and that put a lot of things into perspective. Life is too short and I didn’t want to spend another day with this woman without being able to call her my wife.”

Open detailed view (Photo: Globe Photos / imago images / MediaPunch)

Courtney Love, 56, an American musician, has already drawn a life balance: on her Instagram account, she calls her album “America’s Sweetheart”, released in 2004, one of the big things that she is really ashamed of. Next on her list: the relationship with British actor Steve Coogan and the taking of crack.

Open detailed view (Photo: Renate Schmidt / Renate Schmidt)

Michael Mittermeier, 54, cabaret artist, has found a way out for himself. “Now at the second lockdown I had two days when I was depressed and unresponsive,” the 54-year-old told the magazine Colorful. “It went so deep that there weren’t even tears left. I was empty.” But then he recovered. “I realized: Corona may determine the world, but Corona will not determine my heart”.