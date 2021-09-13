Monday, September 13, 2021
Paparazzi catch them completely without make-up

By Arjun Sethi
July 05, 2021 – 11:36 am clock

“Momager” in a shopping outfit

The Kardashian-Jenner clan is really only known to be top-styled, in the latest clothes and with trend-setting make-up and fashion looks. But paparazzi have now caught “Momager” Kris Jenner when she comes from a shopping trip with a shaggy hairstyle, no make-up and in a casual outfit. The unusual sight is in the video.

Kris Jenner shows an unglamorous side

Kris Jenner married the lawyer Robert Kardashian in 1978, with whom they have four children: Kourtney (42), Kim (40), Khloé (37) and Rob (34). The marriage ended in 1991.




In the same year she married the former decathlon Olympic champion Bruce Jenner (71) and they had two daughters Kendall (25) and Kylie Jenner (23). In 2015 Bruce had his gender changed and is now called Caitlyn Jenner.

Kris Jenner is known as a “momager” as the mom and manager of the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” clan and was also part of the series. The “KUWTK” era will end in 2021 after 14 years of entertainment about the American family. Kris also runs her own production company, Jenner Communications, in Los Angeles.

There is still enough time to shop. Together with her significant other, Corey, she hit the streets of LA unsafe, as you can see in the video. (rla)


